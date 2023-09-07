Dodgers minors: Josue De Paula, J.D. Martinez, Dalton Rushing

A recap of Wednesday night in the Dodgers minor leagues.

Josue De Paula had three hits, stole a base, and scored three runs in Rancho Cucamonga’s win. The 18-year-old outfielder hitting .277/.392/.369, his on-base percentage 11th in the California League among players with at least 300 plate appearances.

De Paula’s big night snapped a hitless string of 16 at-bats dating back to last Thursday. On Wednesday against Visalia, De Paula had his seventh game of three or more hits this season.

Steven Duggar’s two-run home run in the ninth inning lifted Oklahoma City over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Astros).

Miguel Vargas had an RBI single in the sixth inning and also walked four times for the second time this season (also on July 16, in just his third game back in Triple-A after getting optioned). He’s hitting .305/.426/.480 with Oklahoma City.

Vargas played third base on Wednesday after playing left field on Tuesday. He’s played those two positions over his last 11 games, after playing 27 of his first 35 games with Oklahoma City at second base.

In his second rehab game, J.D. Martinez hit a three-run double in the third inning (108.3 mph off the bat), and also walked once in his five plate appearances.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters Wednesday in Miami that Martinez will likely be activated on Friday when the Dodgers are playing the Nationals in Washington D.C., per Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic, echoing sentiments from last weekend.

Every Drillers batter reached base, and eight of nine hitters had at least one hit. But despite the traffic on the bases, Tulsa scored only twice in a loss to the Springfield Cardinals.

Tulsa grounded into two double plays and had a runner (Yusniel Díaz) caught stealing. Díaz singled to extend his hitting streak to nine games. Austin Gauthier and Jose Ramos each had two hits.

Two runs in the sixth inning and two more in the seventh gave the Loons a one-run loss to the West Michigan (Tigers).

Dalton Rushing looks to be fully healthy again, or at the very least extremely productive, with six home runs in his last nine games after going more than a month without one. Rushing’s shot was a two-run home run that put Great Lakes up 3-2, and he also walked twice.

Starter Justin Wrobleski allowed a run in three innings, giving him a 2.90 ERA in 102⅓ innings. Wrobleski is the third Dodgers pitcher to throw 100 innings this in the minors this season, joining Gavin Stone (100⅔ innings in Triple-A, plus 18 more in the majors) and Landon Knack (100⅓ innings). Including the majors also gets Bobby Miller (109 innings, 94⅔ with the Dodgers) and Emmet Sheehan (105⅓ innings, 42⅓ in majors) over the century mark.

Left fielder Yunior Garcia had three hits, including a double, for the Loons.

A three-run third inning gave the Quakes a comfortable cushion in a win over the Visalia Rawhide (D-backs).

Jake Gelof homered for a third straight game with a three-run shot Wednesday following his grand slam Tuesday night.

Kendall George had two more hits and scored a run.

Triple-A: Ryan Pepiot was recalled by the Dodgers to start Thursday in Miami.

3:35 p.m. PT: Great Lakes (Jerming Rosario) at West Michigan (Troy Melton)

4:35 p.m.: Oklahoma City (Kyle Hurt*) at Sugar Land (Rhett Kouba)

4:35 p.m.: Tulsa (River Ryan) at Springfield (Tekoah Roby)

6:30 p.m.: Rancho Cucamonga (Patrick Copen) vs. Visalia (Denny Larrondo)

*Oklahoma City is expected to use an opener before turning to Kyle Hurt for bulk innings on Thursday. Hurt has started only once in his first five games in Triple-A, averaging 3⅔ innings per appearance.