What’s going on in Blue Heaven, aside from some decidedly un-heavenly upheavals? There’s plenty to be optimistic about in today’s roundup, but if you really want to be mad at more, direct your ire to a thoughtful column on perils of cable TV and streaming services below.

Dodgers Links

Austin Barnes took a hard knock to the head in Tuesday’s game against the Miami Marlins, but he cleared concussion protocols is available to catch as early as Thursday, according to The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya. The reporter also noted that Joe Kelly, J.D. Martinez, and Michael Grove, who could be a reliever going forward, are expected to come off the injured list within the next week.

What did the Dodgers learn from their difficult series against the Atlanta Braves? Well, the good news is that the bullpen is putting in work, writes Juan Toribio at MLB.com. The bad news is that the starters could use some work—especially since close games with Atlanta are a given.

The San Francisco Giants released old friend AJ Pollock this week. Pollock, who has been recovering from an oblique strain, hit .165 with the Seattle Mariners and the Giants this season.

Los Angeles Times writer Sarah Valenzuela reports that Shohei Ohtani, expected to be a big target for the Dodgers in the offseason, will likely need surgery of some kind. His agent, Nez Balelo, was scarce on the details, but did say that Ohtani would be in “somebody’s lineup next hear, DHing when the bell rings.”

To be a Dodgers fan is to understand the constant trials of cable TV. But it’s not just baseball, writes Bill Shaikin at the LA Times—sports fans around the country are struggling to keep up with their favorite teams thanks to endless streaming subscriptions.