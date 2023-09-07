Mookie Betts leaves stadium on crutches after fouling ball off left foot, per reports

Dodgers star Mookie Betts left loanDepot Park in Miami on crutches after Thursday’s series-ending win over the Marlins with a left foot injury, per multiple reports.

Isaac Azout of Fish on First was first to report that Betts left the stadium on crutches. Several Dodgers beat reporters on-site in Miami confirmed, noting that Betts fouled a ball off his foot earlier in the game, and that X-rays were negative.

Per a source, X-rays on Betts' foot postgame were negative. Team will see how he's feeling tomorrow — Jack Harris (@ByJackHarris) September 8, 2023

Betts reached base four times on Thursday, with a single, two walks, and a hit by pitch. He fouled off five of his 26 pitches seen on the night.

The only one of those foul balls hit off his foot came in the first inning, before walking.

Betts and Freddie Freeman were each subbed out for the final two innings on defense as the Dodgers had a 10-0 lead. That’s usually how those two get their rest, an inning here and there in blowout games. Freeman has started all 139 games this season. Betts is second on the team with 132 starts, including starting the last 23 games.

If there is a silver lining for Betts, aside from the negative X-rays, it’s that he played seven innings in right field on that foot before coming out.