Dodgers minors: Jorbit Vivas, Michael Grove, Kyle Hurt, River Ryan

A cycle, a rehab assignment, and a handful of strong pitching performances on Thursday in the Dodgers minor leagues.

Player of the day

Jorbit Vivas hit for the cycle on Thursday for Oklahoma City, breaking out of a two-week slump by hitting his first three extra-base hits since getting promoted to Triple-A.

Vivas struck out in the first inning, but then got to work. He doubled in the second, hit a solo home run in the fifth inning, singled in the seventh inning, then completed the cycle with a leadoff triple in the ninth.

JORBIT VIVAS HITS FOR THE CYCLE



Vivas has the first cycle for Oklahoma City since Michael Busch hit two in a five-day span in late August 2022.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Kyle Hurt struck out six in five scoreless innings, backed by Vivas and the offense in Oklahoma City’s road win over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Astros). Hurt allowed only one hit and one walk to earn the win.

Miguel Vargas had two hits, including a double, and drove in three.

Michael Grove started a rehab assignment and struck out three in his one inning of work, but also allowed two runs on three hits, including a double. Grove, who has been sidelined with a lat strain since August 6, is being groomed for relief work if and when he rejoins the Dodgers.

Double-A Tulsa

The Drillers blew leads in the ninth and 10th innings in a loss to the Springfield Cardinals.

That spoiled an excellent start by River Ryan, who struck out five in his five scoreless innings.

Tulsa’s loss officially eliminated them from playoff contention. They are the only Dodgers affiliate not to play in the postseason this year.

High-A Great Lakes

Yeiner Fernandez and Yunior Garcia combined to drive in all five Loons runs in a win over the West Michigan (Tigers). Fernandez hit a three-run triple in the third inning, part of a two-hit game.

Garcia’s sacrifice fly scored Fernandez in the third, then Garcia singled home another run in the seventh to provide the winning margin.

Dalton Rushing didn’t homer, but he doubled, singled, and walked twice.

Jerming Rosario allowed only one run in five innings in his start for Great Lakes.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

The Quakes dropped a close one to the Visalia Rawhide (D-backs).

Patrick Copen, the Dodgers’ seventh-round draft pick this year, retired all six batters he faced in his second game in Low-A, and struck out two.

Transactions

Triple-A: Michael Grove started a rehab assignment with Oklahoma City.

Low-A: Right-hander Jose Rodriguez joined the Quakes from Arizona. Pitcher Dailoui Abad was sent to Arizona.

Thursday scores

Friday schedule