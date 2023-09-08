Dodgers vs. Nationals Game IV chat

The Dodgers open a series against the Nationals in the nation’s capital. Emmet Sheehan is on the mound.
Today's #Dodgers lineup at Nationals: pic.twitter.com/sAAQ3IgmEH— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 8, 2023
the lines. they're up. pic.twitter.com/j8MDscJ00D— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) September 8, 2023
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers at Nationals
- Ballpark: Nationals Park, Washington D.C.
- Time: 4:05 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
