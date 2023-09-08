 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dodgers vs. Nationals Game IV chat

By Eric Stephen
/ new
Los Angeles Dodgers v Miami Marlins Photo by Sam Navarro/Getty Images

The Dodgers open a series against the Nationals in the nation’s capital. Emmet Sheehan is on the mound.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers at Nationals
  • Ballpark: Nationals Park, Washington D.C.
  • Time: 4:05 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...