Dodgers vs. Nationals series info, TV times & pitching matchups

The Dodgers final regular season series in the eastern time zone takes place this weekend in Washington D.C., facing the Nationals for three games at Nationals Park.

Back in the final three days of May these two teams met at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers won the first two games then lost the series finale with five Nationals runs off Brusdar Graterol and Phil Bickford in the final two innings.

The Nationals were bottom-feeders the last two years, losing 97 and 107 games. They appeared headed that way this year, too, but they’ve shown improvement over the last nearly two months. Washington had a 24-13 stretch until the last week-plus. The Nationals lost six in a row before beating the Mets on Wednesday.

Before getting swept in four games by the Marlins, the Nationals won seven consecutive home series.

The Dodgers have also won seven consecutive series at Nationals Park, dating back to 2015, winning 17 of 22 games in Washington.

Dodgers vs. Nationals schedule

Friday, 4:05 p.m. PT

Emmet Sheehan vs. MacKenzie Gore (L)

SportsNet LA

Saturday, 1:05 p.m.

Bobby Miller vs. Jake Irvin

SportsNet LA

Sunday, 10:35 a.m.

TBA vs. Trevor Williams

SportsNet LA