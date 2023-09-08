 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
Los Angeles Dodgers v Washington Nationals

September 8: Dodgers 8, Nationals 5

Contributors: Eric Stephen
/ new

J.D. Martinez, Max Muncy, and Kiké Hernández all homered, the game was delayed 94 minutes by rain in the seventh inning, and the Dodgers bullpen retired all 14 batters it faced to beat the Nationals on Friday night at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

9 Total Updates Since
Sep 7, 2023, 3:20pm PDT