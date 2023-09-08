September 8: Dodgers 8, Nationals 5

J.D. Martinez, Max Muncy, and Kiké Hernández all homered, the game was delayed 94 minutes by rain in the seventh inning, and the Dodgers bullpen retired all 14 batters it faced to beat the Nationals on Friday night at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
Sep 7, 2023, 3:20pm PDT
September 8
Dodgers offense got their runs before the rains came
The Dodgers offense gave themselves many chances, and cashed in with three crooked-number innings to beat the Nationals in a game delayed 94 minutes by rain.
September 8
Dodgers-Nationals opener delayed by rain
The opener between the Dodgers and Nationals was delayed by rain in the seventh inning at Nationals Park in Washington DC, the eighth road rain delay for the Dodgers this season.
September 8
Freddie Freeman is the Dodgers doubles king
Freddie Freeman hit his 53rd double of the 2023 season, setting a Dodgers franchise record for doubles in a season.
September 8
Dodgers on Deck: September 9 at Nationals
Bobby Miller and the Dodgers take on Jake Irvin and the Nationals on Saturday afternoon at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
September 8
Dodgers vs. Nationals Game IV chat
The Dodgers battle the Nationals on Friday night at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
September 8
Mookie Betts unlikely to play vs. Nats with bone bruise in foot
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts on MLB Network Radio Friday said Mookie Betts is still sore after fouling a ball off his foot Thursday in Miami, and is unlikely to play during the Dodgers’ weekend series in Washington D.C.
September 8
J.D. Martinez back off IL after missing 16 games
The Dodgers activated designated hitter J.D. Martinez off the injured list after missing 16 games with left groin tightness. Michael Busch was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City.
September 8
Dodgers vs. Nationals series info
The Dodgers end their road trip with three weekend games against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
September 7
Dodgers on Deck: September 8 at Nationals
Emmet Sheehan is on the mound as the Dodgers open a weekend series against the Nationals in Washington D.C.