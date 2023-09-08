Dodgers activate J.D. Martinez after missing nearly 3 weeks with left groin tightness

The Dodgers on Friday activated J.D. Martinez before their weekend series against the Nationals in Washington D.C., after the designated hitter missed 16 games with left groin tightness.

Friday will be Martinez’s first game since August 19, when he played the second game of a doubleheader against the Marlins at Dodger Stadium. But in reality, Martinez has been dealing with this injury since late July, which has included tightness in his groin and hamstring.

Because of the missed time, Martinez is 41 plate appearances shy of qualifying for leaderboards. Otherwise, his .547 slugging percentage would rank sixth in the National League. On the season, Martinez is hitting .256/.309/.547 with 25 home runs and a 125 wRC+.

Martinez played two games with Triple-A Oklahoma City, getting one hit in eight at-bats plus a walk. The hit was a three-run double on Wednesday night in Sugar Land.

Michael Busch was optioned to Triple-A to make roster room for Martinez. Busch had three hits in 27 at-bats (.111/.167/.333) in his second stint in the majors, playing in 12 games and starting six. Two of those hits were home runs, including his first major league home run off Guardians right-hander Gavin Williams on August 23 in Cleveland.

While Martinez was shelved, the Dodgers spread around starts at designated hitter. Busch got six starts, Will Smith started three times, Max Muncy and David Peralta twice each, plus single starts at DH by James Outman, Amed Rosario, and Kolten Wong. During the 16 games Martinez missed, Dodgers as designated hitter batted .274/.343/.435 with four doubles, two home runs, 10 RBI, and six walks.