Dodgers notes: Lance Lynn, rotation struggles, Daniel Hudson

Lance Lynn’s time with the Dodgers started out harmoniously, as the veteran right-hander pitched to a tune of a 1.44 ERA in his first four starts with the team. The lack of command and the home run issues he had with Chicago reared its ugly head when Lynn took the bump in Boston, which has resulted in an ERA over 10.00 in his last three starts with eight home runs allowed.

Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic writes about Lynn’s recent regression back to his time in Chicago— pinpointing his most recent outing against Miami— and how it has negatively impacted a limping rotation:

“But the strikeouts have dried up. The command has faltered. And the home runs keep flying. Wednesday night’s implosion came in a disastrous nine-run fifth inning. That’s the most runs allowed in an inning by the Dodgers since 2017. The 11-4 loss to Miami poured kerosene onto a miserable week for the short-term outlook for this Dodgers rotation.”

Lynn has gone from virtually an anchor in the Dodgers rotation through his first four starts to another liability over his past three starts for a rotation that sports the 16th best ERA in baseball. In seven starts with Los Angeles, Lynn sports a measly 4.95 ERA, 1.300 WHIP, a ghastly 6.66 FIP, and an ERA+ of 88, still making him a below-average starter.

