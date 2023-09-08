Mookie Betts has CT scan on left foot, unlikely to play vs. Nationals, Dave Roberts says

Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts is unlikely to play in this weekend series against the Nationals in Washington D.C., manager Dave Roberts said in an interview Friday on MLB Network Radio.

As a guest on the ‘Loud Outs’ show on MLB Network Radio, Roberts said Betts is getting a CT scan in Washington D.C. on Friday. Betts fouled a ball off his left foot in the first inning on Thursday in Miami, played seven innings in right field, and left the stadium on crutches.

“He’s really sore. My expectation is that he’s down for the weekend series here in D.C., and he’ll be ready to go on Monday,” Roberts said. “That’s my hope, our expectation, but again we’ve kind of got to see how that CT plays out.”

In addition to playing seven innings in right field on Thursday after fouling the ball off his foot, Betts reached base four times. He walked in that first time up, then later singled, walked, and was hit by a pitch.

On the season, Betts is a leading candidate for National League MVP, hitting .314/.411/.609 with a career-high 38 home runs, 38 doubles, and a 174 wRC+ all while splitting time by playing above-average defense in both right field and second base.

Betts leads the NL in slugging percentage, OPS (1.020), wRC+, bWAR (8.0), and fWAR (7.9). Betts’ rounded on-base percentage (.411) is the same as fellow MVP candidates Ronald Acuña Jr. and Freddie Freeman. It’s a loaded group.