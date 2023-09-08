Dodgers on Deck: September 9 at Nationals

The Dodgers continue their weekend series against the Nationals with a Saturday afternoon start at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Bobby Miller is coming off the best start of his career, holding the top-offense Braves to just one run in seven strong innings last Sunday, his longest outing to date. The rookie right-hander has lasted at least six innings in each of his last five starts.

Miller beat the Nationals with one run in six innings on May 29 at Dodger Stadium, in his second major league start.

Right-hander Jake Irvin starts for the Nationals, taking a 4.35 ERA and 5.15 xERA to the mound in his 21 starts. Irvin has just a 3-5 record in those 21 starts, including a no-decision in each of his last seven starts despite a 3.43 ERA in those games.

Irvin allowed four runs in five innings to the Dodgers in a loss on May 30 in Los Angeles.

Game info