1963 Dodgers Week 22: Jim Gilliam powers up, hello Roy Gleason

The 1963 Dodgers this week finished off their longest homestand of the season by winning four of five against the Colt .45s and Cubs at Dodger Stadium, before dropping two of three in San Francisco.

Two weekend losses dropped the Dodgers’ lead in the National League over St. Louis to 3½ games, the closest LA has been to another team in the standings in 25 days.

Batter of the week

Heading into this week, Jim Gilliam was productive at the plate but only had four home runs. Then he hit homers on consecutive days, the first of which on Thursday against the Cubs was an inside-the-park job. Then Gilliam hit one over the left field fence in San Francisco in a win over the Giants.

Gilliam had 10 hits in 29 at-bats and also walked seven times this week, and scored 11 runs in eight games. On the season, the 34-year-old infielder is hitting .287/.361/.400, and ranks ninth in the National League in on-base percentage.

“Gilliam has been our most consistent player all year,” manager Walt Alston told Stan Baillie of United Press International.

Pitcher of the week

Pete Richert has been up and down between Spokane and Los Angeles this season, but on Thursday pitched his best game of the year, pitching scoreless baseball into the eighth inning in a win over the Reds. Richert struck out seven in 7⅓ scoreless innings, working around five hits and three walks. Larry Sherry got the final five outs to close out the 4-0 win, the Dodgers’ 21st shutout of the season.

Week 22 results

5-3 record

35 runs scored (4.38 per game)

21 runs allowed (2.63 per game)

.718 pythagorean win percentage

Year to date

86-57-1 record

575 runs scored (3.99 per game)

492 runs allowed (3.42 per game)

.571 pythagorean win percentage (82-61)

National League standings: 1st place, up 3½ games on St. Louis

Magic number to clinch pennant: 16

Welcome aboard

Roy Gleason, an outfielder who went to Garden Grove High School in Orange County, made his major league debut Tuesday against Houston. Down a run in the 10th inning, the 20-year-old Gleason pinch-ran for Bill Skowron with one out, then advanced to third on a single by Jim Gilliam. Wally Moon’s sacrifice fly brought home Gleason with the tying run, then Tommy Davis singled home Gilliam for the walk-off winner. Gleason played in three games in his first week in the majors, pinch-running in each appearance. He also scored in the eighth inning on Thursday against the Cubs.

Game results

1963 Week 22 batting Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB PA BA OBP SLG OPS Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB PA BA OBP SLG OPS Gilliam 29 11 10 2 2 3 3 7 36 0.345 0.472 0.621 1.093 Roseboro 30 3 7 1 2 5 0 2 33 0.233 0.273 0.533 0.806 T.Davis 33 3 11 4 0 8 0 1 35 0.333 0.343 0.455 0.797 Moon 23 2 6 0 1 4 1 6 31 0.261 0.387 0.391 0.778 Fairly 22 1 6 1 0 4 0 4 26 0.273 0.385 0.318 0.703 Howard 21 5 5 1 1 2 0 1 23 0.238 0.273 0.429 0.701 Tracewski 20 0 6 0 0 2 0 2 22 0.300 0.364 0.300 0.664 W.Davis 29 2 7 0 0 3 0 1 35 0.241 0.258 0.310 0.568 Starters 207 27 58 9 6 31 4 24 241 0.280 0.347 0.430 0.777 Wills 8 3 3 0 0 0 1 0 8 0.375 0.375 0.375 0.750 Skowron 18 0 5 2 0 2 0 0 18 0.278 0.278 0.389 0.667 Walls 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.333 0.333 0.333 0.667 McMullen 8 2 1 0 0 1 0 2 11 0.125 0.300 0.125 0.425 Ferrara 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 Gleason 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ----- ------ ------ ------ Bench 38 7 10 2 0 3 1 2 41 0.263 0.300 0.316 0.616 Pitchers 23 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 25 0.043 0.083 0.043 0.127 Offense 268 35 69 11 6 35 5 27 307 0.257 0.320 0.381 0.701

1963 Week 22 pitching Pitcher G Record IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP FIP Pitcher G Record IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP FIP Richert 1 1-0 7.3 5 0 0 3 7 0.00 1.091 1.95 Podres 1 1-0 7.0 4 1 1 2 3 1.29 0.857 3.06 Miller 2 0-0 11.0 13 3 3 3 8 2.45 1.455 1.72 Koufax 2 2-0 17.0 16 5 5 2 21 2.65 1.059 2.04 Drysdale 2 0-1 14.0 13 6 6 1 9 3.86 1.000 4.13 Starters 8 4-1 56.3 51 15 15 11 48 2.40 1.101 2.61 Sherry 3 0-0 4.3 2 1 1 3 1 2.08 1.154 2.86 Perranoski 5 1-1 8.7 9 3 3 3 8 3.12 1.385 2.98 Podres 2 0-0 2.7 2 1 1 2 5 3.38 1.500 0.00 Rowe 1 0-1 1.0 2 1 1 1 0 9.00 3.000 2.63 Bullpen 11 1-2 16.7 15 6 6 9 14 3.24 1.440 2.45 Totals 19 5-3 73.0 66 21 21 20 62 2.59 1.178 2.58

The week ahead

The Dodgers run the Bob Kuzava gauntlet through the Quaker State, with three games in Pittsburgh followed by four weekend games in Philadelphia.