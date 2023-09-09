September 9: Nationals 7, Dodgers 6 (11 innings)

In a game that started over four hours late because of rain, the Dodgers rallied against the Nationals bullpen and took a lead in extra innings, but lost on a wild pitch in the 11th inning on Saturday night at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
Filed under:
- Stream
4 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Sep 8, 2023, 5:01am PDT
Sep 8, 2023, 5:01am PDT
-
September 9
Dodgers-Nationals took forever to start, then took forever to end
The Dodgers rallied against the Nationals bullpen and even took the lead in extra innings. But a walk-off wild pitch ended a long day that saw Washington win a game seven hours and 25 minutes after it was originally supposed to start.
-
September 9
Dodgers vs. Nationals Game V chat
The Dodgers battle the Nationals on Saturday afternoon at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
-
September 9
Dodgers-Nats delayed by rain for 2nd day in a row
The start of the game between Dodgers and Nationals is delayed by rain on Saturday at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.. The two teams had a 94-minute rain delay in Friday night’s series opener.
-
September 8
Dodgers vs. Nationals series info
The Dodgers end their road trip with three weekend games against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.