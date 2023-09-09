 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington Nationals

September 9: Nationals 7, Dodgers 6 (11 innings)

Contributors: Eric Stephen
In a game that started over four hours late because of rain, the Dodgers rallied against the Nationals bullpen and took a lead in extra innings, but lost on a wild pitch in the 11th inning on Saturday night at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Sep 8, 2023, 5:01am PDT