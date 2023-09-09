Dodgers notes: Mookie Betts, Julio Urías, Walker Buehler

Friday was a very busy day for news on several noteworthy Dodgers. The team announced that pitcher Walker Buehler won’t pitch again in 2023, instead setting his sights on returning in full next season.

J.D. Martinez was activated off the injured list, and then homered in his first at-bat back. Chris Taylor is the Dodgers’ nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award. Oh yeah, and Freddie Freeman broke the franchise record for doubles in a season, currently sitting on 53.

But most eyes turned to Mookie Betts and his left foot, awaiting test results after fouling a ball off his foot the night before. He left loanDepot Park in Miami on crutches Thursday, and won’t play this weekend in Washington D.C.

There was some level of relief though Friday night, with relatively good news on test results. From Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register:

Though he couldn’t dodge the foul ball, the Dodgers dodged a bullet. An MRI and CT scan of his left foot “came back negative,” according to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. He was diagnosed with a bone bruise and is expected to miss the weekend series in Washington at least but could return soon after.

Perhaps the most notable update in the Julio Urías story this week, after he was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball on Wednesday, is that there is video of the alleged incident between Urías and a woman was captured on video by a civilian. Said video is now in the hands of law enforcement, which Paula Levigne of ESPN reported this week, and Jack Harris and Bill Shaikin at the Los Angeles Times confirmed on Friday.