Dodgers-Nationals delayed by rain for 2nd day in a row

For the second day in a row, the Dodgers and Nationals are delayed by rain. This time, on Saturday, the delay comes before the game started.

The game will not start at 1:05 p.m. PT. The start time is like several Dodgers probable pitchers of late: TBD.

Started raining again. Officially in a rain delay. Stay tuned. Live update coming soon on @AM570LASports & the #Dodgers Audio Network pic.twitter.com/BY2hfxQhCb — Tim Neverett (@TimNeverett) September 9, 2023

Friday night’s game was also delayed by rain, a delay in the seventh inning that lasted one hour, 34 minutes.

All the offense on Friday happened before the rains came, with the Dodgers winning 8-5. After the delay, both teams combined to go hitless in 15 at-bats the rest of the way. There was one walk, by Kolten Wong of the Dodgers in the ninth, but he was thrown out trying to steal second base.

The Dodgers have seen their fair share of weather this season, including the first weather rescheduling at Dodger Stadium in over 23 years. But on the road the last two-plus months, the inclement weather has followed them around.

Dating back to June 29 at Coors Field in Denver, six of eight Dodgers road series in non-domed stadiums have had at least one game delayed or rescheduled by weather. Saturday marks the ...th such delay in the Dodgers’ last 22 open-air road games.

The full list of Dodgers road games delayed or rescheduled by rain this season: