Freddie Freeman finishes with a Dodgers-record 59 doubles

Freddie Freeman set the Dodgers record for doubles in a season with more than a month remaining, and ended with 59 doubles, tying the most by anyone in the majors over the last 87 years.

Freeman in his first season with the Dodgers, in 2022, he led the majors with 47 doubles, a career-high, and tied for the fourth-most in a season in franchise history.

He blew past those numbers in 2023, and broke the Dodgers record for doubles in a season. In May of this season, his 17 doubles also set a franchise record for a single month, as did his 24 extra-base hits that month. He also hit 16 doubles in August.

No major league player has hit 60 doubles since 1936, when Joe Medwick of the Cardinals hit 64 doubles (still the National League record) and Charlie Gehringer of the Tigers hit 60.

Here are Freeman’s milestone doubles along the way, from breaking the LA Dodgers record with 50 doubles all the way to number 59.

50th double

On August 27 at Fenway Park, Freeman hit two doubles against the Red Sox. The second was in the fifth inning against left-hander Chris Murphy, an opposite-field drive off The Green Monster in left field.

50 doubles for Freddie, the new LA Dodgers single-season doubles record holder! pic.twitter.com/BMohXhf0Ho — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 27, 2023

Freeman’s 50th double surpassed Shawn Green in 2003 for the most doubles in Los Angeles Dodgers history.

Freeman hit his 50th double in the Dodgers’ 129th game of the season, the quickest MLB player to 50 doubles in a season since Craig Biggio for the Astros in 1999 (126 games). Biggio ended that season with 56 doubles.

51st double

Three days after setting the LA Dodgers record, Freeman hit a double off D-backs rookie Brandon Pfaadt in the fourth inning, after homering against him the inning before. Coming in the Dodgers’ 132nd game, Freeman was the fastest player to 51 doubles since Todd Helton, who hit his 51st and 52nd doubles in the Rockies’ 131st game in 2000. Helton finished that season with 59 doubles, the highest total in the last 86 years.

52nd double

A franchise record tying 52nd double for Freddie! pic.twitter.com/uDAlqBIn2F — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 8, 2023

After that series against Arizona, Freeman went six full games without a double. He didn’t have any extra-base hits in that time, collecting just four singles in 19 at-bats.

But on September 7 in Miami, Freeman lined a ball behind first base and down the right field line against George Soriano. The ball attendant jumped the gun and fielded the ball, thinking it was foul, and threw it into the stands.

Mookie Betts was running from first on the play, and the umpires ruled he would have scored had the attendant not interfered, awarding the Dodgers a run and Freeman an RBI.

Freeman’s double tied Johnny Frederick, who hit 52 doubles in his rookie season for Brooklyn in 1929, setting a record that stood for 94 years.

53rd double

The two-bagger that broke the Dodgers single-season record came on September 8 against Mason Thompson and the Nationals in the fifth inning. This was a leg double, a groundball hit just out of reach of a diving second baseman and not too far into the gap in right center.

Doubles King, Freddie Freeman. pic.twitter.com/mJrtQB4Bhj — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 9, 2023

“This franchise has been around for a very long time. A lot of winning seasons, a lot of great players have come through here,” Freeman told reporters at Nationals Park after the game, per SportsNet LA. “Just to be able to be mentioned with some of these guys, climbing the leaderboard, it’s pretty cool.”

140 games made Freeman the fastest to 53 doubles since Helton, who needed only 133 Rockies games in 2000.

54th double

Freeman lined a ball to right field in the first inning off Nationals right-hander Jake Irvin on September 9, Freeman’s third straight game with a double. He’s had six streaks of at least three games with a double in 2023, including four since August 1. His best streak this season was four straight games with a double, from May 1-4.

Fifty-four doubles is tied for 12th-most in a season in National League history.

55th double

On his 34th birthday, Freeman had four hits, including a home run against the Padres at Dodger Stadium on September 12. The final hit was a double down the right field line in the eighth inning against Rich Hill. Freeman in his career has played on his birthday 14 times, and has done quite well, hitting .415/.448/.698 with four home runs, three doubles, 12 RBI, and 11 runs scored in 58 plate appearances.

Fifty-five doubles is tied for ninth-most in a season in National League history.

56th double

Freeman had a relative slump, going five full games without a double. But in the bottom of the first inning against opener Miguel Díaz of the Tigers on September 19, Freeman doubled to the wall in right center field. Since the last 60-double season in 1936, Freeman and Helton (2000) are the only players with 56 doubles through their team’s first 150 games.

Freeman has 38 doubles against right-handed pitchers alone, which through September 19 would still be tied for the lead in the National League using everyone else’s full-season numbers.

57th double

Freeman doubled into the right center field gap on September 23 against the Giants, in the fourth inning against Ross Stripling to score Austin Barnes. Freeman’s 57th double tied him for the 11th-most in a season in major league history.

Coupled with his 26 home runs and two triples to this point, Freeman’s 57th double was also his 85th extra-base hit, surpassing Shawn Green (2001) and Cody Bellinger (2019) for the most in Los Angeles Dodgers history in one season. The only Brooklyn seasons with more extra-base hits than Freeman’s 2023 were by Babe Herman (94 extra-base hits in 1930) and Duke Snider (89, in 1954).

58th double

In the second game of a doubleheader on September 26 at Coors Field, Freddie Freeman nearly hit a double earlier in the game, but his sixth-inning drive to right field went over the wall instead for his 27th home run. But in the ninth inning off Victor Vodnik, Freeman grounded a ball past third base into left field, and narrowly beat the tag at second base.

The safe call was confirmed upon review, securing his 58th double which is tied for the 10th-most in major league history.

This was Freeman’s 23rd game with multiple extra-base hits in 2023.

59th double

Freeman already singled and homered on Friday, September 29 before grounding a hit through the middle infield off Keaton Winn of the Giants in the sixth inning. Freeman never stopped running and easily beat the throw for yet another double.

Since the last 60-double season in 1936, Freeman is just the second player to hit 59 doubles, joining Todd Helton in 2000. He’s tied for the seventh-most doubles in a season in major league history.

Freeman’s 59th double was also his 90th extra-base hit of 2023. That surpassed Duke Snider in 1954 for Brooklyn for second-most extra-base hits in a season in Dodgers history, trailing only Babe Herman’s 94 extra-base hits in 1930.