Dodgers news: International signings, potential pitchers, and more

Are the Dodgers done yet? After a major trade that saw Michael Busch head for the Chicago Cubs, the answer seems to be a resounding No. The Dodgers are on a roll building their super team, and there’s no need to stop now. After all, one can never have too many starting pitchers...right?

Dodgers Links

The Dodgers signed shortstop Emil Morales, the No. 14 international prospect, on Monday, according to MLB.com’s Jesse Borek and Jesús Cano. Scouts have been impressed with the teen’s leadership abilities, baseball IQ, and strong bat.

Joel Reuter at The Athletic listed a way for each MLB team to fill a gap in their roster and recommended right-handed pitcher David Robertson for the Dodgers. The setup reliever is a free agent who appeared in 65.1 innings last season for the Mets and Marlins with a total ERA of 3.03.

People are still fascinated by the Dodgers’ ability to rehabilitate pitchers, and for good reason. Mike DiGiovanna at the Los Angeles Times analyzed how the team worked with Alex Wood, Evan Phillips, Tyler Anderson, and more to revamp their games.

Former All-Star Adam Jones played two seasons with Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the Orix Buffaloes in Japan, and he’s giving fans a preview of what it will be like to have Yamamoto on the team. He recently appeared on MLB Tonight to give some insights into his former teammate’s personality and preparation for this season.

Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic reports that the Angels may be in the market for Dodgers free agent Kiké Hernandez. The team has historically not spent big money on pitchers, instead preferring to shore up their offense in recent years.