Dalton Rushing tops four Dodgers prospects in Baseball Prospectus top 101

Four Dodgers on Tuesday were named among the top 101 prospects in MLB heading into the 2024 season as ranked by Baseball Prospectus, headlined by catcher Dalton Rushing.

Rushing was named the 36th-best prospect in baseball by BP, up from 56th prior to last season. Baseball Prospectus has been high on Rushing from the start, ranking him so high in 2023 despite on 30 games of professional experience after the Dodgers drafted the catcher out of Louisville with their first pick, 40th overall in 2022.

Though he was slowed by a concussion and its aftereffects in 2023, Rushing still hit .228/.404/.452 with 15 home runs and a 146 wRC+ in 89 games for High-A Great Lakes.

Josue De Paula, the outfielder who doesn’t turn 19 until May, was ranked No. 48 overall by Baseball Prospectus after hitting .284/.396/.372 with excellent plate discipline in Low-A Rancho Cucamonga despite being one of the youngest players in the California League.

Nick Frasso, the pitcher who was added to LA’s 40-man roster in November, checks in as the 67th-best prospect, up from 79th last year.

Dodgers prospects in Baseball Prospectus top 101 Player Pos 2024 2023 Player Pos 2024 2023 Dalton Rushing C 36 56 Nick Frasso RHP 67 79 Jose De Paula OF 48 NR Thayron Liranzo C 70 NR

Catcher Thayron Liranzo rounds out the Dodgers contingent at No. 70 after impressing with Rancho Cucamonga and leading the Cal League in home runs despite not turning 20 until last July.

You’ll notice two Dodgers catchers among the top 100 prospects in baseball in 2024, but neither of them are Diego Cartaya, who was the club’s consensus top prospect at this time last year and among the very best prospects in baseball. But Cartaya struggled mightily at the plate, hitting .189/.278/.379 with 19 home runs in 93 games for Double-A Tulsa. Youth is on his side having just turned 22 in September, but that’s a steep drop year over year for Cartaya.

Cartaya’s relative drop was foretold in November and December, when the catcher was ranked the ninth-best prospect within the Dodgers system by both BP and Baseball America.

Fifth on the Dodgers list at BP back in December was Michael Busch, who was traded to the Cubs last Thursday, putting him in a much better spot for playing time in Chicago. Busch checked in at No. 71 on the top 100 on Tuesday.

River Ryan, who was rated the Dodgers’ sixth-best prospect by BP in December, was listed among the next 10 prospects who just missed the cut in making the top 101.

“Normally you’d think a 25-year-old position player convert would pretty much be what he is: Let the two-pitch combo loose in the pen, Jason-Motte-style. However, given how little mound experience Ryan has, there could be even more gains to come, a scary thought about a guy who already has a “Bobby-Miller-lite” arsenal as we wrote on the Dodgers team list,” Jeffrey Paternostro wrote. “And he’s already topped 100 innings as a starter in the 2023 season, which hey, isn’t something a lot of starting pitching prospects on the main list can boast.”

Jackson Ferris, the 20-year-old left-hander acquired by the Dodgers in that four-player Busch trade last week, was listed by Baseball Prospectus as a candidate to crack the 2025 top-101 list, as was pitcher Payton Martin, drafted by the Dodgers out of high school in the 17th round in 2022. So was second baseman Jorbit Vivas, who was traded by the Dodgers to the Yankees in December.