Dodgers notes: Teoscar Hernández, David Robertson, Korea series

The recent addition of outfielder Teoscar Hernández provides the Dodgers with another right-handed power bat with 30-home run potential, alongside 2023 MVP runner-up Mookie Betts.

While Hernández has displayed impressive offensive numbers since the 2018 season when he was with the Toronto Blue Jays, his defensive numbers have hampered his overall production, leading to a -4.8 DWAR within that span.

Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times notes that general manager Brandon Gomes expressed a desire to utilize Hernández within an everyday role.

“We’re planning on Teo being an everyday guy,” general manager Brandon Gomes said, confirming that Hernández will get full-time at-bats, as well as playing either of the corner outfield positions. “We feel like his power and ability to really handle left-handed pitching was an exceptional fit for how our lineup is constructed.”

Christian Romo of Dodger Insider shares how Hernández feels about being a part of a championship caliber team while having the opportunity to play with plenty of star talent surrounding him for the first time in his career.

“I know going to this organization is going to give me more experience,” Hernández said. “It’s going to give me the things that I (wanted) in free agency because I wanted to go to a team that can compete and can be in the playoffs.”

As much as the Dodgers have added to both their starting rotation and their starting lineup, the team hasn’t been too active within the bullpen market, as Joe Kelly has been the only reliever the team has signed for the 2024 season.

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report proposes that the Dodgers sign reliever David Robertson to round out an already stellar bullpen. Robertson split the 2023 season with the New York Mets and Miami Marlins, filling in nicely for the injured closer Edwin Diaz before struggling in his time with Miami.

The Dodgers for the first time since the 2014 will open the regular season internationally, this time playing in Seoul, South Korea. In addition to playing a two-game series against the San Diego Padres, the two teams will also play against Kiwoom Heroes and the LG Twins of the KBO, according to The Korea Times.