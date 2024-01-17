Baseball America 2024 top 100 prospects include four Dodgers

A busy prospect week began with the Dodgers signing 19 international free agents on the first day of the 2024 signing period, and now we’ve had prospect rankings revealed over the last two days. Baseball Prospectus unveiled their top-101 list on Tuesday, and on Wednesday Baseball America followed with its annual top-100 list.

Four Dodgers made the Baseball America top 100. Like with BP, catcher Dalton Rushing led the group, with a No. 50 ranking by BA. But after that, the two sites differ in their relative rankings.

Gavin Stone is the next-highest Dodgers prospects on BA’s top-100 list, checking in at No. 82 overall. That’s down from 56th in 2023, but that’s understandable after Stone allowed 32 runs in 31 innings in his five major league stints last season.

However, the improvement of the now-25-year-old right-hander was evident down the stretch in Triple-A. After the All-Star break with Oklahoma City, Stone posted a 2.53 ERA in 53⅓ innings, with 66 strikeouts (a 31.4-percent rate) and 18 walks, including 10 strikeouts in winning the clinching game for the Pacific Coast League championship.

“Stone got knocked around in his major league debut but returned to his dominant form at the end of the season in Triple-A,” Baseball America’s scouting report of Stone says. “His mid-90s fastball, swing-and-miss changeup and impressive durability and toughness will have him in a better position to succeed when he returns to the majors in 2024.”

Dodgers prospects in Baseball America top 100 Player Pos 2024 2023 Player Pos 2024 2023 Dalton Rushing C 50 NR Gavin Stone RHP 82 56 Andy Pages OF 96 NR Nick Frasso RHP 97 NR

At least the order of the rest of the Dodgers in the top 100 was foretold in November, when Baseball America unveiled its top-10 prospect list for the team. Andy Pages is ranked 96th, after starting out strong in 2023 in Double-A Tulsa, but his promotion to Triple-A lasted only one game, suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. Pitcher Nick Frasso was ranked 97th.

Michael Busch, who was rated the Dodgers’ top prospect by BA before getting traded to the Cubs, is ranked 43rd on the top-100 list.

Rushing and Frasso were also listed in the Baseball Prospectus top-101 list on Tuesday. Adding Stone and Pages makes for six Dodgers prospects to be named to a top-100 list so far in 2024, reflecting the strong depth of the system even without the raw totals of last year, especially when so many of the players are major-league ready.

Baseball America on Wednesday also unveiled 15 prospects who just missed the top 100, with outfielder Josue De Paula and pitcher River Ryan making the list. Ryan was also among the 10 prospects just outside the top-101 list at Baseball Prospectus.

Of the 18-year-old De Paula, Baseball America wrote, “De Paula is a talented hitter who should produce a blend of contact and impact as part of an offense-driven profile.”

Also on the BA “just missed” list was pitcher Nick Nastrini, who was traded to the White Sox last July 29 when the Dodgers acquired Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly.