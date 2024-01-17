Dodgers (and Padres) will get a head start on spring training in 2024

Thanks to the Dodgers and Padres starting the regular season a week early with two games in South Korea, those two teams will also start spring training earlier than other teams, too.

The Dodgers have the soonest start of all, with pitchers and catchers holding a first workout on Friday, February 9.

That’s a little more than three weeks away, which makes the 2024 season seem a little more real than it did previously, rather than just some nebulous future time.

Arizona portion of Dodgers spring schedule Date Opponent Location Date Opponent Location Thu, 2/22 at Padres Peoria Fri, 2/23 Padres Camelback Ranch Sat, 2/24 at Angels Tempe Sun, 2/25 A's Camelback Ranch Mon, 2/26 at Rockies Salt River Fields Tue, 2/27 White Sox Camelback Ranch Wed, 2/28 at Rangers Surprise Thu, 2/29 at Reds Goodyear Fri, 3/1 Guardians Camelback Ranch Sat, 3/2 Cubs Camelback Ranch Sat, 3/2 at Brewers Maryvale Sun, 3/3 Rockies Camelback Ranch Mon, 3/4 OFF Tue, 3/5 Angels Camelback Ranch Wed, 3/6 "at" White Sox Camelback Ranch Thu, 3/7 at Giants Scottsdale Fri, 3/8 Reds Camelback Ranch Sat, 3/9 Rangers Camelback Ranch Sun, 3/10 D-backs Camelback Ranch Mon, 3/11 at Guardians Goodyear Tue, 3/12 Giants Camelback Ranch Wed, 3/13 Mariners Camelback Ranch

The first full-squad workout for the Dodgers at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona is Wednesday, February 14.

Among non-Padres and non-Dodgers teams, the first workouts for pitchers and catchers are February 14, and the first full-squad workout is on February 18 for the Twins, and Feb. 19 or 20 for the other 27 teams.

Even with the earlier start, this will be a truncated spring camp in Arizona for the Dodgers. Cactus League games start on February 22, when the Dodgers play the first of two straight days against the Padres before the circuit begins in full on February 24. The Dodgers have only three weeks of games in Arizona, though March 13, before heading off to Seoul.

The Dodgers and Padres play regular season games in South Korea on March 20 and 21, with both games starting at 3:05 a.m. PT. The clubs will each play some exhibition games in the few days leading up to the series as well.

Once the Dodgers return from South Korea, they don’t have any other spring games in Arizona, but there will be the Freeway Series exhibition games against the Angels from March 24-26 in Southern California, with the first two games at Dodger Stadium that Sunday and Monday followed by the exhibition finale in Anaheim on Tuesday, March 26.

Domestic opening day of the regular season is Thursday, March 28, with the Dodgers hosting the Cardinals in the first of a four-game weekend series at Dodger Stadium.