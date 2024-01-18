The Dodgers got a welcome piece of news on Wednesday: Dustin May is getting ready for his comeback. May posted a short video of his first workout to his Instagram page on Wednesday, quickly garnering a strong reaction from fans in the comments.
There’s no official word yet on what exactly May’s workout schedule looks like, but he’s still not expected to return until the second half of 2024. The right-hander underwent season-ending flexor tendon surgery and had a UCL revision in July of last year, which came with a one-year recovery timeline.
When he does return, May will be a welcome addition to the pitching staff. He has a 3.10 career ERA in his five MLB seasons, with a 2.63 ERA in nine games (48 innings) during 2023.
May avoided arbitration by signing a a one-year, $2.135 million contract earlier this month.
Links
- Mookie Betts took the No. 1 spot on MLB Network’s list of top-10 second basemen. We’d be more surprised about a guy who played a little over a third of his defensive innings in 2023 at second claiming that spot if we weren’t talking about Betts here.
- When it comes to California baseball, there’s the Dodgers ... and then there’s everyone else. That may be a tad unfair, considering how the San Diego Padres have been doing lately, but there’s definitely something in that Chavez Ravine air that makes a difference, writes Bill Shaikin at the Los Angeles Times.
- Former Dodger Ross Stripling appeared on the Foul Territory show to talk about what Yoshinobu Yamamoto can bring to the Dodgers and how his old team has gone “full villain mode” for 2024.
