The Dodgers got a welcome piece of news on Wednesday: Dustin May is getting ready for his comeback. May posted a short video of his first workout to his Instagram page on Wednesday, quickly garnering a strong reaction from fans in the comments.

There’s no official word yet on what exactly May’s workout schedule looks like, but he’s still not expected to return until the second half of 2024. The right-hander underwent season-ending flexor tendon surgery and had a UCL revision in July of last year, which came with a one-year recovery timeline.

When he does return, May will be a welcome addition to the pitching staff. He has a 3.10 career ERA in his five MLB seasons, with a 2.63 ERA in nine games (48 innings) during 2023.

May avoided arbitration by signing a a one-year, $2.135 million contract earlier this month.

