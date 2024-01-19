Dodgers minor league deals: Nabil Crismatt, Elieser Hernández, Stephen Gonsalves, Jesse Hahn

Pitchers and catchers report to Dodgers camp in just under three weeks, with the first workout with that group set for Friday, February 9 at Camelback Ranch. We don’t yet know the full list of non-roster invitees, but let’s take a look at various pitchers who have been reported and/or officially signed to minor league deals with Los Angeles.

Considering that 10 of the 16 non-roster pitchers from last year’s spring camp ended up pitching in the majors — combining for a 5.42 ERA in 196 innings over 61 appearances, or an 8.29 ERA in the 71⅔ non-Bobby-Miller innings, if you prefer — it’s a decent bet that at least some of these arms will find their way to Dodger Stadium in 2024. Or they could provide depth for Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Daniel Hudson signed a minor league deal in December that will pay him $2 million in the majors if he makes the team plus a reported $2 million in potential bonuses. Hudson last season worked his way back from a torn ACL in his left knee, and after making his way back to a major league mound for the first time in a year, he sprained the MCL in his right knee that effectively ended his season.

While on the mound for the Dodgers in the last two seasons, Hudson had a 1.98 ERA and six saves in 28 games, with 35 strikeouts (a 31.5-percent strikeout rate) and eight walks in 27⅓ innings. He turns 37 in March.

Nabill Crismatt also signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers in December.

The 29-year-old right-hander missed two months with a left hip strain early in 2023, and was designated for assignment by the Padres in June. After getting sent outright to the minors and electing free agency, Crismatt joined the D-backs on a minor league deal, and made his way back to the majors in August.

In all, Crismatt allowed 13 runs (12 earned) on 19 hits in eight games in the majors in 2023, with 12 strikeouts and seven walks in 13 innings.

After getting outrighted again, this time by Arizona, Crismatt elected free agency in October.

Crismatt was a valuable member of San Diego’s bullpen in 2021-22, with a 3.39 ERA and 3.76 FIP in 95 games, with 136 strikeouts and 46 walks.

His 145⅔ innings in relief over those two seasons ranked third-most in the majors, with 48 of his 95 appearances lasting longer than one inning, and 15 of those appearances lasted longer than two innings.

Crismatt turned 29 on Christmas Day.

Stephen Gonsalves signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers, J.P. Hoornstra of Dodgers Nation reported on Tuesday. He was limited to 41 minor league innings in the Cubs’ system over the last two seasons, interrupted by Tommy John surgery in 2022.

The 29-year-old Gonsalves was drafted by the Twins in the fourth round in 2023 — 14 picks ahead of the Dodgers picking Cody Bellinger — and he reached the majors with them in 2018. The left-hander also pitched in the big leagues with the Red Sox in 2021. In 10 games in the majors, including four starts, Gonsalves allowed 24 runs (20 earned) on 30 hits in 29 innings, with more walks (24) than strikeouts (20).

Gonsalves throws with his left hand, which is especially notable because the Dodgers’ 40-man roster currently includes only three southpaws — Caleb Ferguson, Alex Vesia, and swingman Ryan Yarbrough.

It’s been a while since Jesse Hahn was on a mound in game action, as the right-hander suffered from right shoulder impingement syndrome that ended his 2021 season in May, and he hasn’t pitched in the majors or minors since.

Hahn signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers with a non-roster invitation to camp, Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic reported on Wednesday. Now 34, Hahn pitched for parts of seven seasons in the majors with the Padres, A’s, and Royals, posting a 4.22 ERA and 3.93 FIP with 241 strikeouts and 121 walks in 311⅓ innings.

Tommy John surgery wiped out Hahn’s 2018 season, and he was limited to just 8⅓ innings in the majors and minors combined in 2019. With San Diego and Oakland from 2014-17, Hahn was a starter. But since joining the Royals and returning to the majors in 2019, Hahn pitched solely in relief in the majors, totaling 29 appearances from 2019-21 with a 4.62 ERA and 4.81 FIP in 25⅓ innings, with 29 strikeouts and 18 walks.

Hahn worked with Fuel Factory Sports in Scottsdale this offseason, and as Josh Thomas of Dodgers Digest noted this week, Hahn’s velocity is nearing where it was three years ago, when he last pitched.

Here’s a look at Dodger signee Jesse Hahn’s current stuff via Fuel Factory Sports’ IG, where he trained. Hahn hasn’t played since 2021, but his velo appears to be just about ramped up to where it was when he was last in uniform. pic.twitter.com/nWPM0QtRXO — Josh Thomas (@jokeylocomotive) January 17, 2024

Elieser Hernández signed with the Dodgers last Friday, after spending most of the 2023 season rehabbing from a right shoulder strain. The right-hander, who turns 29 in May, has a non-roster invitation to spring training, per Ardaya.

Traded by the Marlins to the Mets before last season, Hernández pitched only a total of 9... innings in the minors, all while on the injured list. Injuries have been plentiful for Hernández, who saw four different stints on the 60-day injured list over the last four seasons. With the Marlins, he had a strained lat in 2020, and in 2021 with Miami his two long IL stints were for right biceps inflammation and a right quad strain.

In parts of five major league seasons with the Marlins, Hernández split time between starting (48 games) and relief (42 games), posting a 5.04 ERA and 5.51 FIP in 287⅔ innings. His numbers have been better while starting.