Dodgers notes: Shohei Ohtani, Gary Sheffield, Hall of Fame

Let’s head into the weekend with some notable Dodgers-related things from this week.

Zach Crizer at Baseball Prospectus looks at how the massive deferrals in Shohei Ohtani’s contract can help the Dodgers in adding other players, while also being mindful of the unknowns the future might bring.

“So really, the thing we can be most certain about is the size of the bet Ohtani is placing on the Dodgers’ ability to maximize they planned to devote to him,” Crizer wrote.

Gary Sheffield, who played with the Dodgers for four seasons from 1998-2001, ended his career with 509 home runs. But on his 10th and final writers’ ballot, it looks like he’s going to fall short of the 75 percent required for induction into the Hall of Fame. In an expansive profile and interview with Cody Stavenhagen at The Athletic, Sheffield says, “Of course it (bothers me). No question about it. I put in the work. I’m a Hall of Famer. I was a Hall of Famer since the day I was born. OK?”

Hall of Fame voting results will be announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Links

Former Dodgers outfielder DJ Peters, who last played in 202 with the Lotte Marines in the Korean Baseball Organization, has shifted to pitching. Peters talked about the transition, as well as his time with the Dodgers, with Jeff Spiegel on the DodgerHeads podcast.

The Hall of Fame will host the East-West Classic during Memorial Day weekend, with a game at Doubleday Field in Cooperstown on May 25 to coincide with a new exhibit at the museum entitled ‘The Souls of the Game: Voices of Black Baseball.’ Former Dodgers Eddie Murray and Fred McGriff, both Hall of Famers, are among the coaches for the East-West Game, and among the players slated to play are former Dodgers Russell Martin, Dee Strange-Gordon, David Price, Edwin Jackson, Curtis Granderson, Tony Gwynn Jr., and Jerry Hairston Jr.

Walker Buehler and Bobby Miller got some work in at Dodger Stadium on Friday: