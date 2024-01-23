How Dodgers did on the 2024 Hall of Fame ballot

Adrián Beltré was voted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday, making three straight years that a former Dodgers player will be enshrined in Cooperstown. But there were seven other players on the 2024 ballot who spent at least some time with the Dodgers, so let’s check in on them.

Gary Sheffield ran out of time on the ballot, collecting 246 of 385 votes (63.9 percent). That represented a gain over his 55-percent showing last year and over double the 30.5 percent he garnered just four years ago, but it was still short of the 75 percent required for induction. He was 43 votes shy.

And this was Sheffield’s 10th and final year on the Hall of Fame ballot.

Andruw Jones continued his slow and steady climb with a 61.6-percent showing this year. That’s up from just 19.4 percent as recently as 2020, though only slightly so from his 58.1-percent showing in 2023. This was Jones’ seventh year on the ballot. He still has three more shots at closing the gap to 75 percent.

Chase Utley was on the ballot for the first time this year and got 28.8 percent. His Hall of Fame case will take some time to develop.

First baseman Adrián González received three votes in his first time on the ballot, 0.8 percent of the total. By not reaching five percent, he will drop from the ballot going forward.

Holdovers Bobby Abreu and Jimmy Rollins each got 14.8 percent of the vote, so they live to fight on next year’s ballot.

Manny Ramirez, twice suspended under MLB’s drug policy, continued to languish, with just 32.5 percent of the vote, a decrease from 2023. He’s got only two years left on the ballot.

Dodgers 2024 Hall of Fame voting results Player Pos Year on ballot 2024 vote 2023 vote Player Pos Year on ballot 2024 vote 2023 vote Adrián Beltré 3B 1st 95.1% n/a Gary Sheffield OF 10th 63.9% 55.0% Andruw Jones CF 7th 61.6% 58.1% Manny Ramirez OF 8th 32.5% 33.2% Chase Utley 2B 1st 28.8% n/a Bobby Abreu OF 5th 14.8% 15.4% Jimmy Rollins SS 3rd 14.8% 12.9% Adrián González 1B 1st 0.8% n/a

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony is July 21 in Cooperstown, New York. Beltré, Joe Mauer, Todd Helton, and manager Jim Leyland represent the class of 2024.