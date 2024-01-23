When you play for multiple teams over the course of your MLB career, whose hat do you wear on your Hall of Fame plaque? For many players, the answer isn’t the Dodgers, writes Steve Henson at the Los Angeles Times.

Since 2001, officials have taken on the difficult task of choosing the logo based on where each player “made his most indelible mark,” according to former HOF president Jeff Idelson.

That would explain the dearth of Dodgers caps in the Hall. In what appears to be a strange tradition, eight players on this year’s ballot logged some playing time with L.A., but for most of them, their stints were blips on the radar of already-impressive careers.

The Adriáns, Beltré and González, could both make the case for a Dodgers hat based on their playing time and impact with the team. But González is likely to fall off the ballot this year instead of making it into the Hall, and Beltré, despite coming up with the Dodgers, played eight excellent seasons with the Texas Rangers that cemented him as a Hall of Famer.

There is, of course, the safe option when it comes to choosing a logo: Nobody’s. Recently, many newly-minted Hall of Famers—including former Dodger Greg Maddux—have been enshrined with a plain cap instead.

