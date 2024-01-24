2025 Hall of Fame ballot awaits for Russell Martin, Hanley Ramírez

Now that the 2024 Hall of Fame class has been unveiled, headlined by former Dodgers third baseman Adrián Beltré, we can look ahead at the 2025 ballot.

The headliners next year among the newcomers are Ichiro Suzuki, who should sail in on the first ballot, and CC Sabathia, a longtime ace with a Cy Young Award and five top-five finishes in the award. Other notable first-timers in 2025 are Cy Young winner Félix Hernández and MVP Dustin Pedroia.

Three former Dodgers are among the players eligible to join the Hall of Fame ballot next year, meaning they last played in 2019.

Russell Martin

Martin started and ended his career with the Dodgers, with several stops in between. He won everywhere he went, making the postseason in 10 of his 14 seasons with four different teams. In his first two years with the Pirates, the team made the playoffs to end a 20-year drought. Same for the Blue Jays, who missed the postseason for 21 years before Martin’s first two years in Toronto.

A 17th-round pick of the Dodgers in 2002, the Canadian-born catcher assumed a leadership role behind the plate almost from the jump in Los Angeles. He hit 19 home runs, stole 21 bases, and won both a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger in 2007, his second season. He’s the only Dodgers catcher to win both awards, not just in a single season but in a career.

A hip injury hastened Martin’s exit from Los Angeles after the 2010 season, with led him on a Nomadic path to the Yankees, Pirates, and Blue Jays, making the playoffs twice with each team. Martin finished up his career as the backup catcher on the 106-win Dodgers in 2019, and even punctuated his career with four scoreless innings on the mound.

A four-time All-Star, Martin his .248/.348/.397 with 191 home runs and a 104 wRC+ in his career. How Martin’s defense and framing are valued may affect any chance he might have at Cooperstown. FanGraphs has him at 54.9 WAR throughout his career. At Baseball Reference, he’s at 38.9 WAR. By Jay Jaffe’s JAWS rating, Martin is rated the 27th-best catcher of all-time. There are 16 catchers in the Hall of Fame.

Hanley Ramírez

Ned Colletti’s two best in-season trade pickups with the Dodgers were both named Ramírez. While Manny took Los Angeles by storm in 2008 and 2009, with a 50-game PED suspension in between, Hanley nearly had a greater impact after he was acquired from the Marlins during 2012.

A torn thumb ligament and a hamstring injury cost Hanley Ramírez a month each in the first half of 2013. But when healthy, he put together one of the best truncated seasons in Dodgers history while fueling a 42-8 run in the first of what has morphed into 11 consecutive years making the playoffs. Ramírez in 2013 hit .345/.402/.638 with 20 home runs and 25 doubles in only 86 games.

Nineteen of those home runs came as a shortstop, just three shy of the franchise record for a season at the time (Corey Seager would add a pair of 20-homer seasons at the position a few years later). Ramírez’s .638 slugging percentage in 2013 is the fifth-highest in Dodgers history in a season of at least 300 plate appearances.

Ramírez was blazing hot in both postseason runs with the Dodgers, hitting .500 with six extra-base hits in the 2013 NLDS and hitting .429 with a 1.000 OPS in the 2014 NLDS. But in his first plate appearance of the 2013 NLCS, Ramírez broke a rib in taking a fastball from Joe Kelly, limiting his effectiveness the rest of the way.

After two and a half years with the Dodgers, Ramírez signed with the Red Sox and played four years in Boston, then ended with Cleveland in 2019. In parts of 15 major league seasons, Ramírez hit .289/.360/.486 with a 125 wRC+, 271 home runs, and 375 doubles. He won the 2006 Rookie of the Year with the Marlins, and made three All-Star teams.

By JAWS, Ramírez is rated the 43rd-best shortstop of all-time. There are 23 shortstops in Cooperstown.

Curtis Granderson

Though his time with the Dodgers was brief, Granderson made an impact as a stellar outfielder with the Tigers, then later the Yankees and Mets. He made three All-Star teams and finished fourth in American League MVP voting in 2011, when he led the league in both runs scored (136) and RBI (119) while hitting 41 home runs.

With 38 doubles, 23 triples, and 23 home runs in 2007, Granderson had one of only seven seasons in MLB history with at least 20 doubles, triples, and home runs (Jimmy Rollins also did the same that year in the National League). Those 23 triples for Granderson were the most in one year since 1949, and nobody in the majors hit more than 19 triples in a season since.

The Dodgers acquired Granderson in August 2017 for some outfield help down the stretch, with Joc Pederson and Yasiel Puig in various states of struggle. Granderson had a rough go in Los Angeles, hitting just .161/.288/.366 in 36 games followed by one hit and eight strikeouts in 15 at-bats in the postseason.

Granderson hit .249/.337/.465 with 344 home runs, 346 doubles, 95 triples, a 115 wRC+ in 16 major league seasons, totaling 47.2 WAR by both Baseball Reference and FanGraphs versions. By JAWS, Granderson is rated the 33rd-best centerfielder in history, with 19 at the position in the Hall of Fame.

The holdovers

With Beltré getting elected this year and Gary Sheffield dropping off after his 10 years on the BBWAA ballot, five more Dodgers got at least five percent on the 2024 ballot, which means they get another chance next year.

Andruw Jones will be in his eighth year on the ballot, with three tries to close the gap from 61.6 percent to the 75 percent required for induction. Manny Ramirez got only 32.5 percent on his eighth ballot this year, and there’s no real path for him to get in in his final two years on the writers’ ballot.

Chase Utley begins the steady climb after getting 28.8 percent in his first year on the ballot in 2023. Bobby Abreu will be on his sixth ballot for 2025, with Jimmy Rollins on his fourth ballot; both got 14.8 percent of the vote this year.