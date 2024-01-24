Dodgers notes: Adrián Beltré, Joey Gallo, Tony Wolters

For the first time since 2016, a former Dodger was voted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame by the BBWAA.

Adrián Beltré is one of three players in the 2024 Hall of Fame class, joining former Twins’ catcher and 2009 AL MVP Joe Mauer as well as former Rockies’ first baseman Todd Helton. Beltré is best remembered for his time with the Texas Rangers, helping the team make the World Series in 2011, but began his career playing his first seven seasons with the Dodgers.

Beltré’s first six seasons as a Dodger wouldn’t point to a future Hall of Fame caliber player, however, a bone spur in his ankle helped form the player that he would become throughout the remainder of his career.

Mike Digiovanna of the Los Angeles Times writes about the injury that helped Beltré become one of the greatest thrid basemen in baseball history.

“Beltré, who is expected to wear a Rangers cap on his Hall-of-Fame plaque, will be the third inductee in 10 years to start his career with the Dodgers and be enshrined with another team, joining Pedro Martinez in 2015 and Mike Piazza in 2016... And to think, Beltré might not have achieved such heights if not for that bum ankle in 2004.”

Links

Former Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo has found a new home, as he recently signed with the Washington Nationals on a one year deal worth $5 million, reports Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Gallo spent the 2023 season with the Minnesota Twins, where he failed to reach the Mendoza line for the third straight season. Despite the poor average, he still managed to connect for 21 home runs and posted a wRC+ of 104 in 332 plate appearances last season.

Tony Wolters posted to his Instagram page that he is retiring after spending parts of seven seasons with the Rockies, Cubs, and Dodgers. Thomas Harding of MLB.com tweets that Wolters has accepted a position as a bench coach within the Rockies’ Arizona Complex team.

Wolters most recently appeared in the majors in two games with the Dodgers in 2022, where he went hitless in four at bats. Best of luck in retirement, Tony!