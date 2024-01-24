Two Dodgers games televised by TBS in the first half of 2024

TBS announced the first half of its 2024 schedule of Major League Baseball games, unveiling it’s slate of televised games on Tuesday nights through June.

Two Dodgers games in the first three months of the season will be televised on TBS. First up is April 2 against the Giants at Dodger Stadium, a 7:10 p.m. start, followed by May 28 against the Mets in New York, a 4:10 p.m. PT start.

TBS telecasts are not exclusive, meaning there will also be local telecasts for these games. Both of these Dodgers broadcasts on TBS will be blacked out in the Los Angeles area and the team’s television market. That’s normally the case for TBS telecasts, though there is usually one TBS game per team per year in which the local blackout is lifted.

Each TBS Tuesday night game will be preceded by a 30-minute pregame show. In the case of there being two games on TBS on one night — like on April 2, when Reds at Phillies precedes Dodgers-Giants on the network — the pregame show would be before the first game.

So far this offseason, Fox has unveiled its national schedule of games through August (the Dodgers have eight Saturday games) and ESPN has announced nine of its Sunday Night Baseball slate (about a third of the season), with the Dodgers on the network three times in the first 11 weeks of the season. That’s in addition to the two games against the Padres in South Korea on March 20-21 that will be on ESPN, though not exclusively and subject to blackout in Los Angeles.

Game schedules for Apple TV+ and Peacock haven’t yet been announced.