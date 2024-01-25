Dodgers news: James Paxton, Noah Syndergaard, Rich Hill

The Dodgers have officially signed James Paxton, a left-handed starter who made 19 starts with the Red Sox in 2023, writes Dayn Perry at CBS Sports. Paxton signed a one-year, $11 million deal.

In honor of Adrián Beltré’s Hall of Fame success, Juan Toribio at MLB.com took us back to the beginning of the third baseman’s big league career with the Dodgers.

Noah Syndergaard is drawing interest from the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to Robert Murray at Fansided. Syndergaard and fellow pitcher Michael Lorenzen threw bullpen sessions for about 16 teams at a workout earlier this week.

Former Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill appeared on the Baseball Isn’t Boring podcast to talk about his plans for 2024, which could include pitching in the back half of the season.

The proposed Dodger Stadium gondola project continues to draw pushback. This time, it comes in the form of an L.A. Times op-ed by Philip Murray, the president of Friends of Elysian Park, who points out the project’s potential damage to historical sites throughout L.A.