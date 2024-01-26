Dodgers 2024 non-roster invitees to spring training

The Dodgers invited 20 non-roster players to spring training at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona, including 11 players with previous major league experience plus several minor leaguers from within the system, including top prospect Dalton Rushing.
Major league spring camp for the Dodgers opens on Friday, February 9 with the first workout for pitchers and catchers. That’s earlier than any other major league team, with the Dodgers and Padres starting their regular season a week early with two games in Seoul, South Korea on March 20-21.
The Dodgers open their Cactus League schedule on Thursday, February 22 against the Padres in Peoria.
We’ll update this list from throughout the spring as the camp roster gets trimmed down.
Pitchers
RHP — Nabil Crismatt
2023 spring training: Padres
2023 highest level: MLB
2024 age: 29
How acquired: minor league deal, December 12, 2023
RHP — Stephen Gonsalves
2023 spring training: Cubs (minors)
2023 highest level: Triple-A (Cubs)
2024 age: 29
How acquired: minor league deal, January 24, 2024
RHP — Kevin Gowdy
2023 spring training: Dodgers (minors)
2023 highest level: Double-A
2024 age: 26
How acquired: minor league deal, January 23, 2023
RHP — Jesse Hahn
2023 spring training: n/a
2023 highest level: did not play
2024 age: 34
How acquired: minor league deal, January 18, 2024
RHP — Elieser Hernández
2023 spring training: Mets
2023 highest level: Triple-A (Mets)
2024 age: 29
How acquired: minor league deal, January 12, 2024
The right-hander did not pitch in the majors in 2023, dealing with a right shoulder injury.
RHP — Daniel Hudson
2023 spring training: Dodgers
2023 highest level: MLB
2024 age: 37
How acquired: minor league deal, December 12, 2023
LHP — T.J. McFarland
2023 spring training: Mets (NRI)
2023 highest level: MLB
2024 age: 35
How acquired: minor league deal, January 26, 2024
McFarland has pitched in the majors in each of the last 11 seasons, including three games in relief for the Mets in 2023. Left-handed batters hit .260/.300/.383 against the southpaw in his career, compared to .311/.378/.448 for righty batters.
RHP — Michael Petersen
2023 spring training: Rockies (minors)
2023 highest level: Triple-A
2024 age: 30
How acquired: minor league deal, January 24, 2024
RHP — River Ryan
2023 spring training: Dodgers (minors)
2023 highest level: Triple-A
2024 age: 25
How acquired: trade with Padres (Matt Beaty), March 28, 2022
RHP — Eduardo Salazar
2023 spring training: Reds (minors)
2023 highest level: MLB
2024 age: 26
How acquired: minor league deal, November 16, 2023
Catchers
Chris Okey
Bats right, throws right
2023 spring training: Angels (minors)
2023 highest level: MLB
2024 age: 29
How acquired: minor league deal, January 3, 2024
Dalton Rushing
Bats left, throws right
2023 spring training: Dodgers (minors)
2023 highest level: High-A
2024 age: 23
How acquired: 2022 draft (2nd round)
Infielders
2B/3B/SS — Jonathan Araúz
Bats both, throws right
2023 spring training: Mets (NRI)
2023 highest level: MLB
2024 age: 25
How acquired: minor league deal, December 15, 2023
3B/2B/SS — Austin Gauthier
Bats right, throws right
2023 spring training: Dodgers (minors)
2023 highest level: Double-A
2024 age: 25
How acquired: non-drafted free agent, August 4, 2021
3B/1B — Kevin Padlo
Bats right, throws right
2023 spring training: Angels (minors)
2023 highest level: MLB
2024 age: 27
How acquired: minor league deal, January 26, 2024
SS — Trey Sweeney
Bats left, throws right
2023 spring training: Yankees (minors)
2023 highest level: Double-A
2024 age: 24
How acquired: trade with Yankees, December 11, 2023
Outfielders
Drew Avans
Bats left, throws left
2023 spring training: Dodgers (NRI)
2023 highest level: Triple-A
2024 age: 28
How acquired: 2018 draft (33rd round)
Jose Ramos
Bats right, throws right
2023 spring training: Dodgers (minors)
2023 highest level: Double-A
2024 age: 23
How acquired: international free agent, July 3, 2018
Travis Swaggerty
Bats left, throws left
2023 spring training: Pirates
2023 highest level: Triple-A
2024 age: 26
How acquired: minor league deal, December 11, 2023
Ryan Ward
Bats left, throws right
2023 spring training: Dodgers (NRI)
2023 highest level: Triple-A
2024 age: 26
How acquired: 2019 draft (8th round)
|Pos.
|Player
|2024 age*
|Service
|Options (used)
|Acquired
|RHP
|Nabil Crismatt
|29
|2.132
|0 (2020-22)
|FA 12/12/23
|LHP
|Stephen Gonsalves (L)
|29
|0.056
|0 (2018-20)
|FA 1/24/24
|RHP
|Kevin Gowdy
|26
|0.000
|3 (none)
|FA 1/23/23
|RHP
|Jesse Hahn
|34
|6.067
|n/a
|FA 1/18/24
|RHP
|Elieser Hernández
|29
|5.044
|n/a
|FA 1/12/24
|RHP
|Daniel Hudson
|37
|13.106
|n/a
|FA 12/12/23
|LHP
|T.J. McFarland (L)
|35
|8.050
|n/a
|FA 1/26/24
|RHP
|Michael Petersen
|30
|0.000
|3 (none)
|FA 1/24/24
|RHP
|River Ryan
|25
|0.000
|3 (none)
|trade 3/28/22
|RHP
|Eduardo Salazar
|26
|0.023
|2 (2023)
|FA 11/16/23
|C
|Chris Okey
|29
|0.033
|2 (2023)
|FA 1/3/24
|C
|Dalton Rushing (L)
|23
|0.000
|3 (none)
|2022 draft (2nd)
|IF
|Jonathan Araúz (S)
|25
|2.062
|1 (2021-22)
|FA 12/15/23
|IF
|Austin Gauthier
|25
|0.000
|3 (none)
|NDFA 8/4/21
|SS
|Trey Sweeney (L)
|24
|0.000
|3 (none)
|trade 12/11/23
|3B/1B
|Kevin Padlo
|27
|0.086
|0 (2020-22)
|FA 1/26/24
|OF
|Drew Avans (L)
|28
|0.000
|3 (none)
|2018 draft (33rd)
|OF
|Jose Ramos
|23
|0.000
|3 (none)
|Int'l FA 2018
|OF
|Travis Swaggerty (L)
|26
|0.008
|1 (2022-23)
|FA 12/11/23
|OF
|Ryan Ward (L)
|26
|0.000
|3 (none)
|2019 draft (8th)