Dodgers 2024 non-roster invitees to spring training

The Dodgers invited 20 non-roster players to spring training at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona, including 11 players with previous major league experience plus several minor leaguers from within the system, including top prospect Dalton Rushing.

Major league spring camp for the Dodgers opens on Friday, February 9 with the first workout for pitchers and catchers. That’s earlier than any other major league team, with the Dodgers and Padres starting their regular season a week early with two games in Seoul, South Korea on March 20-21.

The Dodgers open their Cactus League schedule on Thursday, February 22 against the Padres in Peoria.

We’ll update this list from throughout the spring as the camp roster gets trimmed down.

Pitchers

RHP — Nabil Crismatt

2023 spring training: Padres

2023 highest level: MLB

2024 age: 29

How acquired: minor league deal, December 12, 2023

RHP — Stephen Gonsalves

2023 spring training: Cubs (minors)

2023 highest level: Triple-A (Cubs)

2024 age: 29

How acquired: minor league deal, January 24, 2024

RHP — Kevin Gowdy

2023 spring training: Dodgers (minors)

2023 highest level: Double-A

2024 age: 26

How acquired: minor league deal, January 23, 2023

RHP — Jesse Hahn

2023 spring training: n/a

2023 highest level: did not play

2024 age: 34

How acquired: minor league deal, January 18, 2024

RHP — Elieser Hernández

2023 spring training: Mets

2023 highest level: Triple-A (Mets)

2024 age: 29

How acquired: minor league deal, January 12, 2024

The right-hander did not pitch in the majors in 2023, dealing with a right shoulder injury.

RHP — Daniel Hudson

2023 spring training: Dodgers

2023 highest level: MLB

2024 age: 37

How acquired: minor league deal, December 12, 2023

LHP — T.J. McFarland

2023 spring training: Mets (NRI)

2023 highest level: MLB

2024 age: 35

How acquired: minor league deal, January 26, 2024

McFarland has pitched in the majors in each of the last 11 seasons, including three games in relief for the Mets in 2023. Left-handed batters hit .260/.300/.383 against the southpaw in his career, compared to .311/.378/.448 for righty batters.

RHP — Michael Petersen

2023 spring training: Rockies (minors)

2023 highest level: Triple-A

2024 age: 30

How acquired: minor league deal, January 24, 2024

RHP — River Ryan

2023 spring training: Dodgers (minors)

2023 highest level: Triple-A

2024 age: 25

How acquired: trade with Padres (Matt Beaty), March 28, 2022

RHP — Eduardo Salazar

2023 spring training: Reds (minors)

2023 highest level: MLB

2024 age: 26

How acquired: minor league deal, November 16, 2023

Catchers

Chris Okey

Bats right, throws right

2023 spring training: Angels (minors)

2023 highest level: MLB

2024 age: 29

How acquired: minor league deal, January 3, 2024

Dalton Rushing

Bats left, throws right

2023 spring training: Dodgers (minors)

2023 highest level: High-A

2024 age: 23

How acquired: 2022 draft (2nd round)

Infielders

2B/3B/SS — Jonathan Araúz

Bats both, throws right

2023 spring training: Mets (NRI)

2023 highest level: MLB

2024 age: 25

How acquired: minor league deal, December 15, 2023

3B/2B/SS — Austin Gauthier

Bats right, throws right

2023 spring training: Dodgers (minors)

2023 highest level: Double-A

2024 age: 25

How acquired: non-drafted free agent, August 4, 2021

3B/1B — Kevin Padlo

Bats right, throws right

2023 spring training: Angels (minors)

2023 highest level: MLB

2024 age: 27

How acquired: minor league deal, January 26, 2024

SS — Trey Sweeney

Bats left, throws right

2023 spring training: Yankees (minors)

2023 highest level: Double-A

2024 age: 24

How acquired: trade with Yankees, December 11, 2023

Outfielders

Drew Avans

Bats left, throws left

2023 spring training: Dodgers (NRI)

2023 highest level: Triple-A

2024 age: 28

How acquired: 2018 draft (33rd round)

Jose Ramos

Bats right, throws right

2023 spring training: Dodgers (minors)

2023 highest level: Double-A

2024 age: 23

How acquired: international free agent, July 3, 2018

Travis Swaggerty

Bats left, throws left

2023 spring training: Pirates

2023 highest level: Triple-A

2024 age: 26

How acquired: minor league deal, December 11, 2023

Ryan Ward

Bats left, throws right

2023 spring training: Dodgers (NRI)

2023 highest level: Triple-A

2024 age: 26

How acquired: 2019 draft (8th round)