Dalton Rushing, Nick Frasso in MLB Pipeline top 100 prospects

MLB Pipeline on Friday announced its top 100 prospects in MLB entering the 2024 season, and a theme is becoming more and more clear. Catcher Dalton Rushing is the Dodgers’ top prospect.

Rushing is one of two Dodgers listed in the top 100 prospects by MLB Pipeline, checking in at No. 75. He was also the team’s top prospects at both Baseball America and Baseball Prospectus, checking in at 36th overall at BP and ranked No. 50 by BA.

Dodgers in 2024 MLB Pipeline top 100 prospects Player Pos 2024 2023 Player Pos 2024 2023 Dalton Rushing C 75 NR Nick Frasso RHP 80 NR

Rushing hit .228/.404/.452 with 15 home runs and a 146 wRC+ in 89 games for High-A Great Lakes.

The 2022 draft pick is among 20 Dodgers non-roster invitees in spring training this year. At Camelback Ranch, he’ll join pitcher Nick Frasso, who was added to the 40-man roster in November.

Frasso is the only other Dodger ranked in the top 100 by MLB Pipeline, slated at 80th overall. The right-hander had a 3.77 ERA with 107 strikeouts and 31 walks in 93 innings between Double-A Tulsa and and Triple-A Oklahoma City in 2023, striking out 26.7 percent of his batters faced on the season, and was named Texas League pitcher of the month in April for Tulsa.

The Dodgers acquired Frasso from the Blue Jays in August 2022 for pitcher Mitch White.

Rushing and Frasso are the only other Dodgers prospects to be ranked in the top 100 by all three of Baseball America, Baseball Prospectus, and MLB Pipeline.

