Dodgers non-roster invitees to spring training include Dalton Rushing, Trey Sweeney

The Dodgers invited 20 non-roster players to spring training at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona, including 10 pitchers and 10 position players.

Dodgers minor leaguers included among the non-roster invitees are headlined by catcher Dalton Rushing, the team’s top prospect, and shortstop Trey Sweeney, who was acquired from the Yankees in December in a roster-clearing trade that sent Victor González and Jorbit Vivas to New York, and pitcher River Ryan.

Other in-house minor leaguers invited to big league camp are infielder Austin Gauthier, outfielders Drew Avans, Jose Ramos, and Ryan Ward, and pitcher Kevin Gowdy.

Major league spring camp for the Dodgers opens on Friday, February 9 with the first workout for pitchers and catchers. That’s earlier than any other major league team, with the Dodgers and Padres starting their regular season a week early with two games in Seoul, South Korea on March 20-21.

The Dodgers open their Cactus League schedule on Thursday, February 22 against the Padres in Peoria.

Pitchers (10)

RHP — Nabil Crismatt

2023 spring training: Padres

2023 highest level: MLB

2024 age: 29

How acquired: minor league deal, December 12, 2023

A right hip injury cost Crismatt two months in 2023, when he split time with the Padres and D-backs, pitching a total of 13 major league innings with a 8.31 ERA.

RHP — Stephen Gonsalves

2023 spring training: Cubs (minors)

2023 highest level: Triple-A (Cubs)

2024 age: 29

How acquired: minor league deal, January 24, 2024

Gonsalves was limited to 41 minor league innings over the last two seasons after Tommy John surgery in 2022. He last pitched in the majors in 2021.

RHP — Kevin Gowdy

2023 spring training: Dodgers (minors)

2023 highest level: Double-A

2024 age: 26

How acquired: minor league deal, January 23, 2023

Gowdy signed with the Dodgers last offseason, and put up a 4.93 ERA with 41 strikeouts and 20 walks in 38⅓ innings for Double-A Tulda, all in relief.

RHP — Jesse Hahn

2023 spring training: n/a

2023 highest level: did not play

2024 age: 34

How acquired: minor league deal, January 18, 2024

Hahn last pitched in a professional game in May 2021, when he was sidelined with a right shoulder injury.

RHP — Elieser Hernández

2023 spring training: Mets

2023 highest level: Triple-A (Mets)

2024 age: 29

How acquired: minor league deal, January 12, 2024

The right-hander did not pitch in the majors in 2023, dealing with a right shoulder injury.

RHP — Daniel Hudson

2023 spring training: Dodgers

2023 highest level: MLB

2024 age: 37

How acquired: minor league deal, December 12, 2023

The Dodgers declined Hudson’s club option for 2024 in November, but brought him back on a minor league deal that would pay him $2 million if he makes the team, plus a potential $2 million more in incentives.

LHP — T.J. McFarland

2023 spring training: Mets (NRI)

2023 highest level: MLB

2024 age: 35

How acquired: minor league deal, January 26, 2024

McFarland has pitched in the majors in each of the last 11 seasons, including three games in relief for the Mets in 2023. Left-handed batters hit .260/.300/.383 against the southpaw in his career, compared to .311/.378/.448 for righty batters.

RHP — Michael Petersen

2023 spring training: Rockies (minors)

2023 highest level: Triple-A

2024 age: 30

How acquired: minor league deal, January 24, 2024

Born in the United Kingdom, Petersen pitched for Great Britain last year in the World Baseball Classic. He had a 3.46 ERA in 41⅔ innings of relief between Triple-A Albuquerque and Double-A Hartford last season, with 49 strikeouts and 25 walks.

RHP — River Ryan

2023 spring training: Dodgers (minors)

2023 highest level: Triple-A

2024 age: 25

How acquired: trade with Padres (Matt Beaty), March 28, 2022

Before ending last season with two starts for Triple-A Oklahoma City, Ryan had a 3.33 ERA with 98 strikeouts and 44 walks in 97⅓ innings for Double-A Tulsa. Ryan was in the “just missed” section in top prospect lists heading into 2024, ranked between 102-111 by Baseball Prospectus and in the 101-115 range at Baseball America.

RHP — Eduardo Salazar

2023 spring training: Reds (minors)

2023 highest level: MLB

2024 age: 26

How acquired: minor league deal, November 16, 2023

Salazar made his major league debut in 2023, pitching eight games for Cincinnati, allowing 11 runs in 12⅓ innings. Switched to full-time relief last season, and put up a 9.09 ERA in 27 games for Triple-A Louisville, with 27 strikeouts and 20 walks in 32⅔ innings.

Catchers (2)

Chris Okey

Bats right, throws right

2023 spring training: Angels (minors)

2023 highest level: MLB

2024 age: 29

How acquired: minor league deal, January 3, 2024

Okey has played nine games in the majors over the last two seasons, collecting two singles in 14 at-bats for the Reds and Angels. He hit .281/.345/.414 with six home runs in 63 games for Triple-A Salt Lake last season.

Dalton Rushing

Bats left, throws right

2023 spring training: Dodgers (minors)

2023 highest level: High-A

2024 age: 23

How acquired: 2022 draft (2nd round)

Rushing is rated the Dodgers’ top prospect heading into 2024 by Baseball America, Baseball Prospectus, and MLB Pipeline.

Infielders (4)

2B/3B/SS — Jonathan Araúz

Bats both, throws right

2023 spring training: Mets (NRI)

2023 highest level: MLB

2024 age: 25

How acquired: minor league deal, December 15, 2023

Araúz has played parts of each of the last four seasons in the majors for three different teams, including 27 games for the Mets in 2023, with eight hits in 59 at-bats (.136) with three home runs. He hit .239/.340/.415 with an 89 wRC+ for Triple-A Syracuse last season.

3B/2B/SS — Austin Gauthier

Bats right, throws right

2023 spring training: Dodgers (minors)

2023 highest level: Double-A

2024 age: 25

How acquired: non-drafted free agent, August 4, 2021

Gauthier split time between third base, shortstop, second base, and left field in between Low-A Great Lakes and Double-A Tulsa last season. He hit no matter where he played, to the tune of .316/.435/.475 with 46 extra-base hits and a 151 wRC+. Gauthier scored 111 runs, second in all of the minors behind only the Orioles’ Jackson Holliday, who was named the top prospect in the sport this season by Baseball America and Baseball Prospectus.

3B/1B — Kevin Padlo

Bats right, throws right

2023 spring training: Angels (minors)

2023 highest level: MLB

2024 age: 27

How acquired: minor league deal, January 26, 2024

Padlo hit .261/.384/.451 with 24 doubles, 13 home runs, and a 105 wRC+ in 92 games for Triple-A Salt Lake in 2023. In parts of three seasons in the majors for the Rays, Mariners, Giants, Pirates, and Angels, Padlo has played 26 games, with six hits in 54 at-bats (.111), including three doubles.

SS — Trey Sweeney

Bats left, throws right

2023 spring training: Yankees (minors)

2023 highest level: Double-A

2024 age: 24

How acquired: trade with Yankees, December 11, 2023

Drafted in the first round by the Yankees in 2021, Sweeney was acquired by the Dodgers in December for Victor González, Jorbit Vivas.

Outfielders (4)

Drew Avans

Bats left, throws left

2023 spring training: Dodgers (NRI)

2023 highest level: Triple-A

2024 age: 28

How acquired: 2018 draft (33rd round)

Avans hit .254/.355/.380 with 27 doubles, 11 home runs, and 23 stolen bases for Oklahoma City last year. He was also a non-roster invitee in camp last year.

Jose Ramos

Bats right, throws right

2023 spring training: Dodgers (minors)

2023 highest level: Double-A

2024 age: 23

How acquired: international free agent, July 3, 2018

Ramos hit .240/.333/.409 with 19 home runs and a 97 wRC+ for Double-A Tulsa last season. In March, he represented Panama during the World Baseball Classic.

Travis Swaggerty

Bats left, throws left

2023 spring training: Pirates

2023 highest level: Triple-A

2024 age: 26

How acquired: minor league deal, December 11, 2023

Swaggerty spent the bulk of 2023 on the minor league injured list while dealing with migraines, hitting just .200/.278/.369 with a 58 wRC+ in 17 games in Triple-A Indianapolis before getting designated for assignment by Pittsburgh in June. Swaggerty, the 10th-overall pick in the 2018 draft, signed a minor league deal with the White Sox in August but did not play. He played five games in the majors for the Pirates in 2022, collecting one single in nine at-bats.

Ryan Ward

Bats left, throws right

2023 spring training: Dodgers (NRI)

2023 highest level: Triple-A

2024 age: 26

How acquired: 2019 draft (8th round)

Ward was also a non-roster invitee last spring training for the Dodgers, and played in 20 games. He hit .234/.432/.424 with 21 home runs and a 78 wRC+ in Triple-A Oklahoma City.