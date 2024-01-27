Dodgers notes: Tyler Glasnow, Javy Guerra, Hyun-il Choi

Heading into the weekend, here are a few Dodgers-related things you might have missed earlier in the week.

Brian Menéndez at Baseball Prospectus dove deep into the “deathball,” a variation on a curveball that has gained in popularity among some major league pitchers, including Jordan Montgomery and new Dodgers right-hander Tyler Glasnow.

Javy Guerra, who was drafted by the Dodgers in the fourth round in 2004, and who saved 21 games for Los Angeles as a rookie in 2011, told J.P. Hoornstra at Dodgers Nation that he is “99-percent retired.”

We’ll always have the game-ending triple-play escape from 2012:

Hyun-il Choi was a Branch Rickey Award winner in 2021 as the Dodgers minor league pitcher of the year, but missed nearly all of 2022 and the first six weeks of 2023 after elbow surgery. The Korean right-hander posted a 3.75 ERA with 46 strikeouts and 12 walks in 60 innings for High-A Great Lakes last season, and spent part of this offseason working on his craft at Tread Athletics in Charlotte.