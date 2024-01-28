Shohei Ohtani’s acceptance speech for winning his second MVP award

The Baseball Writers Association of America held its annual awards dinner on Saturday night in New York, officially handing out its four awards in a black tie affair.

Shohei Ohtani, who signed a record-setting 10-year contract with the Dodgers that will eventually pay him a total of $700 million, accepted his second American League MVP award in the last three years.

“BBWAA, thank you for hosting such a great event, and always making us feel welcome. To all the writers who voted for me, thank you,” Ohtani said, in delivering his two-minute acceptance speech in English. “This MVP award is very prestigious, and winning this award means the world to me. So, a deep appreciation goes out to all of you that voted for me to win this AL MVP award.

Shohei Ohtani did his entire AL MVP speech in English



“To my fellow recipients: congratulations to all of you, and the years you had, and for some of you up here for the careers you have had. To the Angels organization, ownership, front office, and entire staff, thank you for the past six years. I always appreciated your support and allowing me the opportunity to play this game I’m so passionate about. To my teammates and the coaching staff, for helping me and encouraging me throughout the year, I felt your support every day.

“To the Dodgers organization for believing in me. I’m looking forward to this next phase in my career.

“To all the fans around the world that support not only me, but Major League Baseball, we thank you and appreciate you. To the country of Japan, your endless, passionate support you give me every day helps drive me to play the game the way I do. To my support group, starting my agent Nez Balelo and his wife Liz — attending tonight. To CAA for all of their support, and of course to Ippei Mizuhara for always being there for me.

“Lastly, to my family and friends, thank you, I appreciate you all. Thank you.”