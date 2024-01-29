Dodgers notes: Kiké Hernández, Alex Wood, Ryan Brasier

After spending parts of three seasons with the Boston Red Sox, Kiké Hernández made his return to the Dodgers in the second half of the 2023 season.

Hernández struggled mightily last season with both Boston as the primary shortstop before finding relative success within a platoon role with the Dodgers. Although he was one of the Dodgers’ lone bright spots on offense in the postseason, his overall regular season numbers reflected a well below league average hitter (72 wRC+) who was a liability on defense (-17 OAA).

While the Dodgers have Gavin Lux returning as the starting shortstop and with Chris Taylor continuing to display his defensive versatility, alongside the likelihood of Miguel Vargas receiving opportunities to play in the outfield, Hernández has not been at the top of the Dodgers’ list of offseason priorities. Instead, it seems that the team 20 miles south of Dodger Stadium might look to add the 32-year-old.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the Los Angeles Angels among other teams have expressed interest in Hernández, although the team fears a desire for him to return to the Dodgers. Rosenthal adds that the Dodgers are focused on adding a high-leverage reliever instead of pursuing a reuinion with Hernández.

“The Angels continue to show interest in free agent Kiké Hernández, but fear he prefers a return to the Dodgers, according to a source briefed on the team’s discussions. Hernández also is drawing interest from other clubs, and the Dodgers seem more focused on adding a high-leverage reliever, perhaps Ryan Brasier as a free agent or the Red Sox’s Kenley Jansen in a trade.”

Links

Former Dodger Alex Wood looks to have found a new home for the 2024 season, as the Oakland Athletics are in an agreement to sign the left-hander pending a physical, however, the details of the contract are still unknown. Robert Murray of FanSided was the first to report the news.

Free-agent pitcher Alex Wood in agreement with the Oakland A’s, pending physical, according to sources familiar with the deal. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) January 28, 2024

Wood spent the past three seasons with the rival San Francisco Giants, operating as a Swiss Army knife within the Giant’s rotation and bullpen. Wood made 12 starts and appeared in 29 games, where he pitched to a 5-5 record with a 4.33 ERA and a 98 ERA+.

While the Dodgers haven’t reportedly discussed a reunion with Ryan Brasier, it seems that the a team within the AL East is interested in signing the right-hander.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that the New York Yankees have discussed a deal with Brasier among other free agent relievers.