Dodgers notes: Rotation options, Shohei Ohtani, Justin Turner, Joc Pederson

Coming off of a 2023 season where the Dodgers ranked 16th in baseball in team ERA, this new-look rotation poses as a serious threat to the rest of the National League.

With the free agent signings of Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and, most recently, James Paxton, alongside acquiring former Tampa Bay Rays starter Tyler Glasnow, the starting rotation is a far cry from the same group that saw an oft-injured, 35-year-old Clayton Kershaw continuously outplaying the rest of the rotation last season. Even with these offseason acquisitions and signings, the Dodgers still have a former All-Star returning to the mound alongside a plethora of young talent that received their first taste of Major League Baseball in 2023.

There are many options the Dodgers can take when assessing this new rotation, such as utilizing a six-man rotation comprising of Yamamoto, Glasnow, Walker Buehler, Bobby Miller, Paxton, and Emmet Sheehan.

Huston Mitchell of the Los Angeles Times discusses the different routes the Dodgers could take when configuring the rotation among other topics in the latest edition of Dodgers Dugout.

Links

Some more on Shohei Ohtani.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today writes about team president and CEO Stan Kasten’s reflections on signing Ohtani and what it means for not only the Dodgers’ plans moving forward, but what it means for the game of baseball at large.

“I think this is good for baseball,’’ Kasten said. “The Dodger brand is unique and historic, and now it’s combined with the Ohtani brand, which is unique and historic. People in Japan are telling me that Ohtani is bigger in Japan than [Michael] Jordan was here. His presence is extraordinary. I don’t know who you compare him to, Messi? His presence is extraordinary.”

A couple former Dodgers mainstays have recently found new homes for the 2024 season.

Longtime former Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner has signed with the Toronto Blue Jays for a one-year deal worth $13 million, the team announced on Tuesday.

Welcome, @redturn2! pic.twitter.com/0td0LNsOJ6 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) January 30, 2024

Turner returns to the American League East for the second straight season, as he spent last season with the Boston Red Sox. Turner excelled as the primary DH in 2023, connecting for 23 home runs and driving in 96— a career high— while posting an OPS of .800 and a wRC+ of 114.

Former Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson is returning to the National League West to join his third team within the division. Pederson and the Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to a one-year deal for $12.5 million, the team officially announced on Tuesday.

Pederson spent that past two seasons with the rival San Francisco Giants, earning an All Star appearance in 2022. Pederson remained productive in 121 games last season, connecting for 15 home runs while posting a .764 OPS and a wRC+ of 111.