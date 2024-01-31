Josue De Paula & 4 other Dodgers in ESPN top-100 prospect list

Five Dodgers were named to ESPN’s list of top 100 prospects entering the 2024 season, a quintet topped by teenage outfielder Josue De Paula plus an appearance by catcher Diego Cartaya.

Five is the most Dodgers so for on any national prospect list, with ESPN the only list to date to include Cartaya.

Cartaya was the Dodgers’ top prospect before last season, with an average rank across the sport of 21st, but he had a nightmare 2023, hitting just .189/.278/.379 with a 71 wRC+ and 19 home runs for Double-A Tulsa, though at only 21 years old he was among the youngest players in the Texas League.

McDaniel ranks Cartaya as the 85th-best prospect in baseball:

He’s still a solid-average defensive catcher with an easy plus arm and it is somewhat common for catching prospects to have a down year mixed in an otherwise clean resume, so I’m not selling all my Cartaya stock. I have him as a .240 to .250 hitter with a solid approach, 15-20 homers and solid defense; that’s still a starter and a pretty good one.

We’re up to four national outlets unveiling their top 100-ish prospects this year, with Kiley McDaniel’s list at ESPN joining Baseball America, Baseball Prospectus, and MLB Pipeline. Seven different Dodgers have been named to at least one of those lists.

Depth is the main strength of the Dodgers’ group of prospects, with several others outside the top 100 but still with a chance to contribute, even this season, including several currently on the 40-man roster. River Ryan, who is not yet on the 40-man roster, has not made a top-100 list year, but he was among the next 15 prospects outside of Baseball America’s top 100, and was among the 10 just outside the Baseball Prospectus top 101.

De Paula also made the BA just-missed list, but was also ranked 48th by BP. McDaniel rated De Paula 68th, making him the highest-ranked Dodger on this prospect list.

De Paula was signed by the Dodgers in January 2022, has a .417 on-base percentage in 563 plate appearances, already has a season of full-season affiliated baseball under his belt, and doesn’t turn 19 until May. He hit .284/.396/.372 with a 118 wRC+ for Low-A Rancho Cucamonga in 2023.

McDaniel says, “De Paula appears to be the best of the [2022 international] group right now and the buzz is that he’s the only untouchable prospect in the Dodgers’ system.”