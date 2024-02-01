Dodgers notes: James Paxton, Ryan Brasier, Joe Kelly

James Paxton’s contract has been adjusted based on unspecified health issues, according to Fabian Ardaya and Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic. The Dodgers lowered their total guarantee from a reported $11 million to $7 million, but the maximum potential value of $13 million remains the same.

The Dodgers’ rotation looks amazing—for now. Is it enough for the team to finally make it past the first round of the playoffs again? Dylan Hernández at the Los Angeles Times lays out a couple of likely scenarios for this season.

Pitcher Ryan Brasier made the list of eight free-agent steals still on the market for Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer. Brasier logged a 0.70 ERA in 29 appearances for the Dodgers, and while there are plenty of possible fits, the Dodgers are still his most likely landing spot.

Shohei Ohtani fans have four opportunities to snag their new favorite player’s memorabilia at giveaways this season. There will be two bobblehead nights, Shohei hat night, and a shirt giveaway over the course of the season. The Dodgers will also host a Japanese Heritage night on July 2.

Joe Kelly and his wife, Ashley, got a giveaway of their own from Ohtani earlier this offseason when the superstar gifted Ashley with a new Porsche. The Kellys popped by a Jack in the Box in Ontario as part of the Dodgers Love L.A. Community Tour and, of course, arrived in style in the new (electric) car.