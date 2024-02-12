Share All sharing options for: Every Dodgers transaction during the 2024 season

This is a summary of every Dodgers roster move involving the 40-man roster for the entire 2024 season, starting from the beginning of spring training through the end of LA’s postseason.

All throughout the season, this page will be updated with every transaction, from trades to signings, to players getting called up from or sent down to the minor leagues, as well as players placed on or activated from the injured list. We’ll also keep track of all the injured list moves and track every minor league option during the season in separate posts as well, with further detailed information.

Every Dodgers roster move has its own section on True Blue LA, and you can click on any link below to get detailed information on each transaction.

We also kept track of every Dodgers move during the 2023-24 offseason (it was a very busy time for Los Angeles!), as well as every transaction during the 2023 season as well.

Note: On a mobile device, this table will show up best in landscape mode.

Dodgers 40-man roster Number Pitchers (23+2) Bat/throw 2024 age Service Options (used) Number Pitchers (23+2) Bat/throw 2024 age Service Options (used) 57 Ryan Brasier R/R 36 6.094 n/a 21 Walker Buehler R/R 29 5.168 n/a 45 J.P. Feyereisen R/R 31 3.108 2 (2020) 79 Nick Frasso R/R 25 0.000 3 (none) 95 Matt Gage L/L 31 0.060 1 (2022-23) 31 Tyler Glasnow L/R 30 6.158 n/a 26 Tony Gonsolin (60 IL) R/R 30 3.152 1 (2019-20) 48 Brusdar Graterol R/R 25 3.167 2 (2021) 78 Michael Grove R/R 27 1.031 2 (2022) 63 Kyle Hurt R/R 26 0.020 3 (none) 99 Joe Kelly R/R 36 11.029 n/a 22 Clayton Kershaw L/L 36 15.105 n/a 96 Landon Knack L/R 26 0.000 3 (none) 85 Dustin May (60 IL) R/R 26 4.059 3 (none) 28 Bobby Miller R/R 25 0.132 3 (none) 65 James Paxton L/L 35 9.151 n/a 59 Evan Phillips R/R 29 3.136 0 (2018-20) 80 Emmet Sheehan R/R 24 0.080 2 (2023) 71 Gavin Stone R/R 25 0.034 2 (2023) 49 Blake Treinen R/R 36 9.065 n/a 61 Ricky Vanasco R/R 25 0.000 1 (2022-23) 58 Gus Varland L/R 27 0.102 3 (none) 51 Alex Vesia L/L 28 3.078 1 (2021,'23) 18 Yoshinobu Yamamoto R/R 25 0.000 n/a 56 Ryan Yarbrough R/L 32 5.117 n/a Number Two-way players (1) Bat/throw 2024 age Service Options (used) 17 Shohei Ohtani L/R 29 6.000 n/a Number Catchers (4) Bat/throw 2024 age Service Options (used) 15 Austin Barnes R/R 34 7.098 n/a 76 Diego Cartaya R/R 22 0.000 2 (2023) 67 Hunter Feduccia L/R 27 0.000 3 (none) 16 Will Smith R/R 29 4.090 3 (none) Number Infielders (5) Bat/throw 2024 age Service Options (used) 5 Freddie Freeman L/R 34 13.033 n/a 9 Gavin Lux L/R 26 3.114 2 (2020) 13 Max Muncy L/R 33 7.027 n/a 11 Miguel Rojas R/R 35 9.043 n/a 27 Miguel Vargas R/R 24 0.142 1 (2022-23) Number Outfielders (5) Bat/throw 2024 age Service Options (used) 37 Teoscar Hernández R/R 31 6.097 n/a 23 Jason Heyward L/L 34 14.000 n/a 25 Manuel Margot R/R 29 7.012 n/a 33 James Outman L/R 27 1.006 2 (2022) 84 Andy Pages R/R 23 0.000 2 (2023) Number Infielder/outfielders (2) Bat/throw 2024 age Service Options (used) 50 Mookie Betts R/R 31 9.070 n/a 3 Chris Taylor R/R 33 8.037 n/a

Here are all the individual roster moves for the Dodgers during the 2024 season. Click on each date for further information on each transaction:

February 9: Signed Clayton Kershaw to a 1-year contract with a player option for 2025, guaranteeing a total of $10 million. Tony Gonsolin was placed on the 60-day injured list.

February 8: Signed Ryan Brasier to a 2-year, $9 million contract. Dustin May was placed on the 60-day injured list.