Farewell to the Dodgers' awful city connect jerseys

In case you missed it, recently and inexplicably, the Washington Nationals announced recently that the team would “retire” their excellent city connect jerseys after the coming season.

One more year for the cherry blossoms pic.twitter.com/AU4743NSBk — MLB (@MLB) January 27, 2024

My initial reactions to the news were two-fold:

That retirement is a shame, those jerseys were nice, unlike the replacements they announced. Yikes! Wait, teams can retire city connect jerseys?!?

I think you can see where my mind is heading with this one.

It is hard to oversell the hype that the announcement of the NBA-like city connect uniforms being introduced to baseball starting in the 2021 season. The Boston Red Sox had the first city connect jersey to be revealed and introduced. The jersey was bold, entirely different from what the team is known for but the jersey is appropriate for the team.

Then near the conclusion of the 2021 season, the Dodgers made their announcement.

Woof.

Personally, while the idea behind the theme of the jerseys is sound, the Dodgers’ execution gives major “I bought knockoff gear at the flea market” and “check out our amateur recreation league jersey” vibes.

While you might think that opinion is harsh, the Dodgers traditionally have had one of the best and most iconic jerseys in all of sports. And when allowed to do something new, something different, the team produced a worse version of the spring training jersey while charging a premium all the way to the bank.

Honestly, the original “Los Dodgers” hats and the blue pants were the worst parts and were quickly changed out. Now, the Dodgers use a standard cap and white pants and no longer look like plumbers who have snuck onto the field or a beer league softball team.

The Dodgers currently wear their city connect jerseys at various home games but have been known to wear them in San Francisco on occasion. During the past season, the Dodgers primarily wore their city connect jersey when now-disgraced and former Dodger Julio Urías started.

As Urías is now gone, the Dodgers’ decision to shelve the city connects and do a brand new relaunch is welcome, and a chance to do something new. The Dodgers are one of nine MLB teams that will have new city connect jerseys in 2024, the league announced on Tuesday.

If you actually like the Dodgers’ old city connect jersey, I am not mocking you. I am sure that there are fans of Nickelback or those who do not mind rain on their wedding day, or perhaps a free ride when they have already paid.

Those scenarios are not actually ironic as they are coincidental. and are not the use of words other than their literal intention — actual irony.

Maybe for version two, the Dodgers could try something in red and gold and with Art Deco lettering. Honestly, the San Diego Padres city connect jersey, while a bit goofy, is along the lines of what I expected from the Dodgers to no avail.

Watch city connect version 2.0 be just as terrible as version 1.0, but for today, let us bask in the glow of hope that comes with the advent of a new jersey. Or that sentiment is what I would say under normal circumstances.

Unwelcome changes in the home jersey

Shohei Ohtani is a Los Angeles Dodger. That statement is not news, as of August 2022, I considered the current state of affairs quite unlikely, but it is still an unfamiliar sentence to write. I suppose I will have the next decade to get used to it.

Eagle-eye watchers of Ohtani’s first press conference noticed that the Dodgers jersey was wearing looked different. Your eyes were not deceiving you, unfortunately.

Nike is currently the main manufacturer of jerseys in MLB. This season, all teams will have uniforms based on a unified template. Nike has outsourced the manufacture of jerseys to Fanatics, an American manufacturer and online retailer of licensed sportswear for the MLB, MLS, NBA, NFL, NHL, NASCAR, Formula 1, WWE, and NPB.

And if you went, “wait, aren’t those the people who make lousy, shoddy gear?” then you know where this essay is going.

Paul Lukas of UniWatch published an excellent article documenting the new changes to the Dodgers’ jersey based on the new Nike template. Lukas documented the exact changes to the Dodgers white home jersey:

The number on the front of the jersey is much smaller

The number on the front of the jersey is now perforated

The script of “Dodgers” now splits at the front of the lower-case “d” rather than between the “o” and the “d” as previously done

The MLB logo on the back of the jersey is now much lower, closer to the player’s name rather than closer to the collar

The player name font is smaller

The number on the back of the jersey is now perforated

Why make any changes at all, you might ask. Lukas covered that question as well. The jersey placket (where the buttonholes are) on the new jersey template is narrower than in the old jerseys by approximately half an inch to an inch.

Imagine if you were printing something on a different set of margins. The Dodgers had essentially two options: have the logo be off-center and preserve the same split or be fine with the split occurring elsewhere on the logo.

For instance, take Atlanta’s jersey, which makes an interesting choice of where to split due to the new template.

Here's a side by side comparison of the front of the #Braves' jersey. The left is from 2023, the right is the updated version for 2024. They've also shifted the front logo which causes the "a" in the team name to overlap the piping. Not sure why anyone would do that. https://t.co/oe3CKnKnWE pic.twitter.com/1spKYgnEBJ — Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) February 1, 2024

Woof.

Lukas notes how other teams are in the same boat as the Dodgers with mixed results. The Giants appeared to have improved their jersey by adjusting the kerning (the spacing between letters) and arching of their logo.

Lukas notes that the last change in the uniform template is that white jerseys are no longer pure white but rather a very subtle off-white. At the risk of channeling Patrick Bateman in American Psycho, sometimes white just needs to be white, not bone, not pale nimbus, and certainly not eggshell.

As if on cue, these new jerseys have been seen in the wild and reviews are absolutely terrible.

Last year vs this year’s replica jersey offerings from the fine folks at MLB, Nike & Fanatics. Last year’s being on the left and this year’s on the right.



I have a lot to say, so bear with me here.



Let’s just rip the bandaid off right away with this year’s new jersey offerings pic.twitter.com/3IShhlj0nL — Bobby Mullins (@TheBobbyMullins) February 11, 2024

This is what the back of the white jerseys look like with the new template. Players are pretty unhappy. Miles Mikolas says they also don’t fit right; pants are no longer as customized, and the fabric is a very different consistency.



“They look cheap,” another player said. pic.twitter.com/UoH4vVHTfd — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) February 13, 2024

MLB issued a hilariously timed press release to coincide with all this negative press. Jerseys will now fall under three categories:

Nike Vapor Premiere Elite Jersey: authentic jersey, as worn by players on-field Nike Vapor Premiere Limited Jersey: inspired by the on-field jersey, featuring an embroidered Nike Swoosh, heat applied twill logos and a woven, heat applied jocktag, heat-applied sublimated twill player name and number Nike Vapor Premier Game Jersey: Replica player jersey, featuring silicone printed [sic] heat transfer front wordmark, Nike Swoosh and Silhouetted Batter, screen-printed back player name and number, heat-applied jocktag and back neck label

For the record, a jocktag is a little piece of material at the bottom of a jersey.

Needless to say, it feels like Fanatics is trying to bilk the baseball jersey-buying public into purchasing a vastly inferior product.

As if to demonstrate my point, the Dodgers published a video with Jason Heyward extolling the virtues of the new jersey with the same energy as a hostage video.

The new threads are Jason-approved. pic.twitter.com/FdRoD7iYvz — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) February 13, 2024

What is the difference between heat transfer printing and sublimation printing, you might ask. I looked into it and heat transfer printing is far cheaper than sublimation printing. With sublimation, the printed design becomes part of the fabric rather than a layer on top, which feels better and has better durability. Heat transfer printing creates a layer on top, which can get cracked or faded after multiple washes.

If you are thinking “If I am buying a Nike Vapor Premiere Limited Jersey, and it has so many heat-applied elements, won’t it disintegrate in the wash? Won’t I have to buy a jersey that much quicker? Why am I paying so much for a clearly inferior product?”

That question is a good one.

I would recommend tracking down old blank jerseys and modifying those if one was dead set on getting an Ohtani, Yamamoto, or Glasnow Dodgers jersey.