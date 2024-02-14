With Yoshinobu Yamamoto in tow, a look at some of the best pitchers from Japan

The Dodgers have a rich history of foreign players succeeding in Chavez Ravine. Almost thirty years ago, a starting pitcher from Japan was experiencing great success as a part of this team. Here, three decades later, two Japanese stars will look to do the same.

It’s overly simplistic to compare different players with different skill sets, just because of their path to get here, but it is also true that players coming from NPB all face similar challenges. Different balls are used in Japan, the schedule that provides bigger breaks for starters, and there are many other cultural aspects.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto 2024 projections Projection IP K ERA WAR Projection IP K ERA WAR Steamer 184 200 3.98 3.4 ZiPS 171⅓ 168 3.63 3.9 PECOTA 154 157 3.13 3.3

The Dodgers began the offseason in desperate need of starting pitching help, as lacking the team has been in the rotation in quite a while. They responded by signing Yoshinobu Yamamoto to the longest and most lucrative contract for a pitcher in major league history.

Setting two-way unicorn Shohei Ohtani aside, no starting pitcher from NPB generated this much buzz since the New York Yankees signed Masahiro Tanaka ahead of the 2014 season.

Understanding the high expectations surrounding Yamamoto, and also the rich history of the Dodgers finding success with starting pitcher imports from the NPB, we decided to look back at the immediate impact certain Japanese star pitchers had in the United States.

Hideo Nomo

Rookie of the Year

Two 4th-place Cy Young Award finishes

All-Star starter

Coming off a couple of middling campaigns, the Dodgers were looking for a boost ahead of the 1995 season, and they found one, and then some, in Nomo.

The right-hander took a minute to get going, but was phenomenal in June of that year, delivering six straight starts of eight innings or more with a total of 60 strikeouts. Nomo allowed only five earned runs in 50⅓ innings.

By the end of his first campaign, Nomo was already established as the Dodgers’ ace. He started the All-Star Game, won National League Rookie of the Year, and finished fourth in Cy Young voting.

Nomo progressed well in his sophomore season, again finishing fourth for the Cy Young, but wasn’t able to sustain that level of success. Although, he found his way back to the Dodgers for two productive years in 2003 and 2004.

Nomo pitched 12 years in MLB for seven different teams. His 123 wins are the most by a pitcher born in Japan.

Hiroki Kuroda

Succeeding despite a late arrival

Unlike the other names on this list, Kuroda came over to MLB already in his 30s, but that didn’t stop him from carving out a very solid career in America.

Kuroda was a part of the successful 2008-09 Dodger teams that made back-to-back NLCS appearances, delivering a 3.74 ERA (110 ERA+) in 300⅔ innings between those two seasons.

One of the things that marked Kuroda’s entire tenure in the big leagues was his consistency. For context, his 3.44 ERA in four years with the Dodgers was nearly identical to his 3.45 mark in two campaigns with the Yankees.

Kuroda was elected to the Japanese Baseball Hall of Fame in January.

Yu Darvish

2nd & 9th in Cy Young Award voting in first 2 seasons

All-Star in first 3 seasons

The Dodgers aren’t fading like the contending Ron Washington’s Rangers were back when Yu Darvish signed on to be the ace in Texas. However, similarly, both cases carry arms in their mid-20s brought to give a jolt to an established World Series candidate.

The Rangers were never able to return to the World Series after Darvish’s arrival, but it was not for a lack of production by the Japanese right-hander. In 2013 (Darvish’s second season in MLB), he led the league in strikeouts with 277 and finished second in the Cy Young voting.

Darvish delivered outstanding results through the bulk of his Rangers’ tenure, with three straight All-Star appearances before he missed all of 2015 after Tommy John surgery. Possessing some of the best pure ability out of any arm alive, Darvish is still going strong, currently near the top of the Padres rotation.

Darvish is the most comparable to Yamamoto, with both debuting in MLB at age 25. Darvish’s birthday is August 16, Yamamoto was born on August 17. Darvish has been stateside for a dozen years, the length of Yamamoto’s contract with the Dodgers. Darvish has a 3.59 ERA and 117 ERA+ in 1,624⅓ innings over those 12 years, and his 1,929 strikeouts are the most in MLB by a player born in Japan, passing Nomo for that record last August.

Masahiro Tanaka

2 All-Star appearances

7th in Cy Young voting in 2016

Tanaka came over to the Yankees in a transitional period, set to lead the staff in the Bronx, and he did so very well.

The right-hander made the All-Star game with a sub-3.00 ERA in 136⅓ innings of work as an MLB rookie in 2014, also at age 25 in his first year like Yamamoto. The Yankees missed the playoffs, but in subsequent years Tanaka would build a good rep for his work in October.

In 2017, the Yankees fell short of making the World Series after a seven-game battle with the Astros, but not because of Tanaka’s efforts, who tossed 20⅓ innings in those playoffs and allowed only two runs. In the majors, Tanaka had a 3.33 ERA in 10 postseason starts in his career.

Kodai Senga

All-Star

2nd in NL Rookie of the Year voting

7th in Cy Young voting

Nothing worked for the Mets in 2023. Well, except the outstanding pitching of Kodai Senga in their rotation.

The 30-year-old Senga came over to add to a rotation with two future Hall of Famers and became the last man standing by year’s end, as Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander were dealt to the Rangers and Astros, respectively.

After a rough April, with a WHIP above 1.500, Senga found a groove pitching his way into second place in the NL Rookie of the Year voting (Corbin Carroll didn’t give anyone much of a chance, winning the award unanimously).

The new Mets’ ace secured 202 strikeouts across 166⅓ innings with a 2.98 ERA. And with an average of $15 million annually on his five-year contract, if Senga can maintain anything close to the numbers he put up in his first year in Citi Field, he’ll be a bargain for New York.