Dodgers notes: 6-man starting rotation unlikely

The Dodgers have a plethora of options on how to construct their rotation for the 2024 season.

The Dodgers managed to fill the gaps left by Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin— the latter is expected to miss all of the 2024 season— with star-level arms such as Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, and James Paxton. With the return of Walker Buehler from injury and Clayton Kershaw returning for his 17th season as a Dodger, along with the crop of young arms hoping to receive more experience at the big league level, the team looks to have bit off a little more than they could chew as they attempt to decide how the rotation will be structured.

With the amount of starters within their arsenal, this could potentially lead the team to use a six-man rotation, as Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register has more on why a six-man rotation is unlikely:

“Dodgers manager Dave Roberts sees another downside to a six-man rotation. ‘I think the downside is just kind of when you do that, with off days, there are other guys that don’t need all that extra time,’ Roberts said. ‘So you’re just kind of … trying to be as sensitive to everyone and that middle – to get guys ample time in between starts but also not giving certain guys too much time. So there’s a little middle that you’re trying to deal with.’”

Links

The most disappointing part of the Dodgers’ loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLDS was the utter lack of offensive production, as star players Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman combined to go 1-21 in the series loss.

Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times writes a column about Betts and how the MVP runner up feels about letting his team down in the biggest moments of the season.

“It was hard on him,” Roberts said. “There’s only a handful of people that probably have that sense of responsibility of a superstar player. So when you don’t come through or deliver, you feel that burden or disappointment or frustration, whatever that might be. He cares. Mookie cares.”

With the arguably the best offseason the team has had in their franchise history, the Dodgers once again have created lofty expectations of bringing the Commissioner’s Trophy back to Los Angeles.

Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report lists one sentence to describe every team’s seasonal expectations ahead of spring training.