Dodgers’ first two spring training games will be on ESPN

The Dodgers and Padres not only start the regular season early, they also have the MLB stage to themselves to begin spring training. The two teams play each other to open the Cactus League slate on February 22-23.

Both will be televised by ESPN, the network announced on Wednesday.

On Thursday, February 22, the two teams play in Peoria at 12:10 p.m. PT, the only MLB spring game on the schedule that day. The next day they play at 12:05 p.m. PT at Camelback Ranch. Both games will be televised by ESPN, with Kevin Brown calling play-by-play alongside analysts Eduardo Pérez and Tim Kurkjian plus reporter Alden González.

ESPN in total will televise a total of four spring training games on the network, along with Yankees-Mets on March 5 and Braves-Red Sox on March 7.

Both Dodgers-Padres spring training games will be available to watch in the local markets as well. The Dodgers haven’t yet announced their full spring broadcast schedule, but Tim Neverett tweeted last week that he and Rick Monday would be on the call for SportsNet LA beginning with that first game on February 22.

Presumably SportsNet LA will televise one game each day, as they did last year. This year, LA’s Cactus League schedule includes 21 games in 21 days, with one split-squad day (March 2, at Brewers and home vs. Cubs) one off day (March 4). Last year, on the Dodgers’ two split-squad days, SportsNet LA televised the home game.

ESPN will also televise both Dodgers-Padres regular season games from Seoul, South Korea on March 20-21, both 3:05 a.m. PT starts. But those broadcasts will be blacked out locally.

So far, ESPN unveiled about a third of its regular season schedule, Fox Sports released its schedule through August, and TBS announced its schedule for the first half of the season. We’re still waiting on Apple TV+ and Peacock games to be revealed, but for now here are the Dodgers games this season on national television that we know of, including these two spring training games.