Every Dodgers prospect on a 2024 top-100 list

FanGraphs unveiled their top 100 prospects entering 2024 on Thursday, a list that includes six Dodgers players, their most on any top-100 list this year.

The headliner among Dodgers prospects on the FanGraphs list is pitcher River Ryan, who checked in at 19th overall, the highest ranking of any Dodgers prospect on lists from Baseball America, Baseball Prospectus, ESPN, FanGraphs, MLB Pipeline, and The Athletic.

Dodgers prospects in FanGraphs top 100 Player Pos 2024 2023 Player Pos 2024 2023 River Ryan RHP 19 NR Diego Cartaya C 60 28 Dalton Rushing C 68 NR Thayron Liranzo C 72 NR Kyle Hurt RHP 86 NR Joendry Vargas SS 92 NR

Acquired from the Padres for Matt Beaty at the end of spring training in 2022, the former two-way player Ryan has focused solely on pitching since joining the Dodgers. He had a 3.80 ERA with 110 strikeouts and 46 walks in 104⅓ innings last year mostly in Double-A Tulsa (plus two starts in September for Triple-A Oklahoma City).

Ryan isn’t on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster but will be by November, unless he accelerates the timetable with his major league debut this season.

Eric Longenhagen and Tess Taruskin wrote the prospect profiles at FanGraphs, and here’s what they had to say about Ryan:

This is one of the better all-around pitching prospects in baseball, a pretty likely mid-rotation starter who might have significant skill development in his later 20s. It’s plausible Ryan could be one of the best five starters in the org at some point in 2024 and make his way into the rotation, but there are currently so many suitable options already on the 40-man roster ahead of him that’s it’s more likely he gets his footing in the big leagues in 2025.

Following Ryan among Dodgers prospects on the FanGraphs list are three catchers. Diego Cartaya makes his second top-100 list this season, checking in at No. 60, the only such list this year in which he’s ahead of Dalton Rushing (68th). Cartaya is the only top-100 Dodgers prospect this year at FanGraphs who was also on last year’s list.

Kyle Hurt made his first top-100 list, ranked by FanGraphs at 86th overall. They gave his changeup an 80-grade, the highest possible on the 20-80 scouting scale.

Shortstop Joendry Vargas, who was signed out of the Dominican Republic by the Dodgers in January 2023, is ranked the 92nd-best prospect by FanGraphs. He just turned 18 in November.

With the FanGraphs list now out, we have a better picture of how Dodgers prospects are regarded among national outlets. To date, six main sites have revealed a top-100 (or 101) list, and Rushing is the only Dodger to be ranked in the top 100 on all six sites.

In all, 10 different Dodgers prospects were named to at least one top-100 list, and eight were named to multiple lists.

A pair of Dodgers prospects who did not make any top-100 lists were named to a just-missed list. Outfielder Eduardo Quintero, who signed out of Venezuela in January 2023, were ranked 115th overall by Kiley McDaniel at ESPN. Pitcher Jackson Ferris, acquired from the Cubs on January 11 in the four-player Michael Busch/Yency Almonte trade, was ranked in the 101-110 range by MLB Pipeline.