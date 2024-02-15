Arrest made in Jackie Robinson statue theft & vandalism

About two weeks ago, I documented and opined on the theft and vandalism of a Jackie Robinson statute in Wichita, Kansas. It was a very sad affair.

The theft of the Wichita Robinson statue provoked strong feelings here and nationally based on the timing and the political climate, and personally, as Dodgers fans.

While baseball celebrates Jackie Robinson every April 15th, it is a point of pride that Robinson was first and foremost, a Dodger, who transcended the game by being who he was.

Whether the theft and vandalism were the result of a hate crime or just basic stupidity, people rallied to raise almost $200,000 to replace the statue before MLB stepped in.

Passions flared and then cooled as they usually do.

The theft was caught on security tape so it was only a matter of time before an arrest or two was made. On Monday, February 13, the first domino fell.

Ricky Alderete, 45, was arrested and booked on multiple charges relating to the theft of the Robinson statue, including allegations of felony theft, aggravated criminal damage to property, and likely unrelated charges of identity theft and making false information.

Wichita police reported that they uncovered no evidence suggesting that the theft of the 275-pound Robinson statute and corresponding vandalism were racially motivated. Instead, the police reported that the primary motivation for the theft of the Robinson statue was based on the value of the metal it was made of, primarily 95-percent copper.

Witchita police vowed to arrest the other individuals documented in the statue's theft, as the police department believes that at least three people were involved in the theft.

The suspected truck used in the theft was found on January 28 and does not belong to Alderete. It is worth noting that Aldrete was not charged with the statue’s destruction but rather its theft, which leads to the inference that those responsible for actually destroying the statue are still at large.

Bob Lutz, executive director of the League 42 Foundation stated “we’re feeling good that someone is being held responsible, and I do believe that all individuals involved will be apprehended.”

Lutz also disagreed with the Witchia Police’s assessment that the theft and vandalism was not racially motivated:

“It’s an iconic African-American person, baseball player [statue], that was destroyed,” Lutz said after the news conference. “That’s a racial crime as far as I’m concerned.”

The replacement statue will be completed, based on the original mold, by the middle of this coming summer.

Lutz stated that League 42 will work with the city on security measures for the replacement statute.

“We’re not going to fence it off. The beauty of the Jackie Robinson statue is for people to be a part of it, and approach it and love it the same way we do,” Lutz said. “Our kids are enthralled by Jackie Robinson. We’ve created a whole new generation of interest in a player who hasn’t played in major league baseball in 70 years.”

Regardless of the motivation, the community of baseball fans in Wichita and nationwide banded together to show that vandalism of the Robinson statue will not be tolerated or go unanswered. As I stated last time, the spirit of Jackie Robinson lives on in everyone who does not give up and does not back down.