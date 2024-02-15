Much has been said about Shohei Ohtani’s athleticism, but his greatness goes beyond the field, writes Dylan Hernández at the Los Angeles Times.

Ohtani is also just a great guy all around, and his genuinely pleasant personality has helped him make a smooth transition into the Dodgers’ clubhouse.

That’s a good thing on multiple fronts. Dodgers players and staff have often spoken about the importance of the team’s chemistry in the past. Having obvious—and respected—leaders, a group of guys who want the best for each other, and teammates who are fully committed to the same goal goes a long way towards winning games. Luckily, nice-guy Ohtani fits right in.

But Ohtani is, of course, no ordinary player. He brings a media circus along with him, and the jarring number of media in the clubhouse (not to mention adoring fans on the sidelines) each day could easily lead to hard feelings. Ohtani seems to have immediately shown his teammates that he cares about them, and that can make all the difference.

“Ohtani is a very likable person,” fellow newcomer Teoscar Hernández said. “He’s very friendly. He likes to make friends. I’m the same way, so I like spending time with him and getting to know him better.”

That personality, combined with his pure dedication to his craft, can make all the difference in a season.

Dodgers Links

Is it any surprise that Ohtani is already impressing hitting staff? Juan Toribio of MLB.com caught up with Ohtani and coach Robert Van Scoyoc to chat about the star’s first batting practice of spring training.

Scott Boras may have some of baseball’s biggest stars as clients, but that doesn’t always mean they end up on the biggest teams. Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic took a look at why the agent has so few players on teams like the Dodgers and Braves.

New players are setting the tone for the Dodgers this preseason, writes Cary Osborne at Dodgers Insider. Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and the other 12 new Dodgers are drawing crowds and giving the team a renewed sense of purpose and excitement.