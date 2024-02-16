Dodgers notes: Evan Phillips unlikely to be full-time closer

Since the departure of Kenley Jansen before the 2022 season, the Dodgers have attempted to fill the void at the closer position with moderate success.

The Dodgers initially planned on using a revolving door of relievers to handle the bulk of save opportunities last season, until the team decided that Evan Phillips would man the closer position. Phillips succeeded within his new role, converting 24 of 27 save opportunities while posting a superb 2.05 ERA in 2023.

With the emergence of Brusdar Graterol, and the return of former All-Star closer Blake Treinen, the Dodgers bullpen has several late-inning options.

Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register writes about the Dodgers’ plans for the closer role, noting how manager Dave Roberts feels about keeping Phillips as the primary closer for the 2024 season.

“I do see Evan doing the brunt of the closing of games. But I still believe it’s prudent to kind of keep that door open where if there’s opportunities in the eighth inning where I think he’s the best option to help us win a baseball game to do that. So I’m going to have a conversation with him. But I think our bullpen is going to be a strength.”

Links

Miguel Vargas was named as the starting second baseman to begin the 2023 season for the Dodgers. By the end of the year, he had spent the second half of the season with Triple-A Oklahoma City. With Mookie Betts projected to be the everyday second baseman for the 2024 season, it leaves little room for Vargas to be an impact bat within the Dodgers’ lineup, but the 24-year-old isn’t deterred.

Juan Toribio of MLB.com writes about Vargas’ high hopes for the 2024 season, noting how the infielder is eager to fully breakout.

“I had an incredible offseason,” Vargas said in Spanish. “I talked to my dad and brother a lot about failing. They helped me understand that things happen. Playing in the Majors last season was a different world for me. I think I lost confidence in myself and I just need to keep believing in myself.”

New Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez appeared on the Flippin’ Bats podcast with Ben Verlander, where the two-time All Star mentioned how excited he is to play alongside Shohei Ohtani.

“I’m really excited... Now I get the chance to see him practice and prepare himself for the season and just to enjoy the things that he does.”

Daniel Hudson was limited to just three appearances in 2023 before suffering a season-ending injury to a ligament in his right knee. After signing a minor league deal to return to the Dodgers, Hudson is set on handling the remainder of his career under his own terms.

Cary Osborne of Dodger Insider has more on Hudson’s return to the Dodgers and commitment to decide how his career will end.