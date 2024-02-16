There will be plenty of starts to go around in the Dodgers rotation

After running out of starting pitchers in each of the last three Octobers, including a rotation that imploded while getting swept out of the National League Division Series, the Dodgers spent this offseason adopting the First Citiwide Change Bank strategy of volume.

They signed Yoshinobu Yamamoto to the longest and largest contract ever for a pitcher. They traded for Tyler Glasnow and extended him for four more years. They signed veteran James Paxton to round out the rotation.

All are quality pitchers, but the Dodgers will also need quantity to get through the season.

Glasnow’s 21 starts and 120 innings last season with Tampa Bay were career highs. The Dodgers’ investment in Glasnow suggests they expect more from the right-hander. From Jack Harris Friday in the Los Angeles Times:

“We feel like the arrow is really pointing up and that, over the next few years, he is really going to take on a lot of starts,” [Andrew] Friedman said of Glasnow last week. “The work ethic is there. We spent a lot of time digging into that. And that’s a bet we’re making.”

Paxton started 19 games and threw 96 innings, his highest total since 2019. Concerns over a right knee injury last year led the Dodgers to rework his one-year contract to guarantee $7 million instead of $11 million. From Bill Plunkett at the Orange County Register last weekend:

“I’m an older player now, and I’m not perfect anymore. My body’s not perfect,” Paxton said of the restructuring. “So there’s things that have kind of built up over the years. But I’m feeling really good right now. All the physical tests are really good. I’m feeling strong and ready. We were able to figure things out and just make a plan for me going forward, how to build up and manage my load.”

Bobby Miller is the main returning holdover from last year’s rotation after a strong rookie season. His 22 starts and 124⅓ innings with the Dodgers in 2023 are more than Glasnow has ever pitched, and numbers Paxton hasn’t reached in four years.

Walker Buehler is back after his second Tommy John surgery and flexor tendon repair in his right elbow, but he’ll be on an innings limit after not pitching for a year and a half. Buehler will start the season on the injured list.

Clayton Kershaw is back on an incentive-laden one-year deal plus a 2025 player option, but after shoulder surgery in November won’t be ready until “July-ish” or “August-ish.”

Dustin May might be ready to pitch later in the season, too, after his elbow surgery last July.

Kershaw and May are maybes this season, and won’t be ready for a while. Buehler will be ready sooner, but there will still be plenty of opportunities right away for some of the other, younger Dodgers starters to make their marks as well as swingman Ryan Yarbrough.

Emmet Sheehan should be one of the candidates to replace Buehler to open the season, after his impressive rookie season. Sheehan started 11 games last season, and when he made his major league debut on June 17, in the Dodgers’ 70th game of the season, he was already the 11th different starting pitcher for Los Angeles to that point last season.

Dodgers starting pitchers used Year 6th starter 8th starter 10th starter Total starters 10+ starts 5+ starts Year 6th starter 8th starter 10th starter Total starters 10+ starts 5+ starts 2021 Game 27 Game 44 Game 81 19 7 8 2022 Game 14 Game 33 Game 119 12 7 10 2023 Game 25 Game 50 Game 66 17 8 10

Depth is the norm, as the Dodgers had eight different pitchers make 10 starts last season and 10 pitchers make at least five starts. They’ve had at least six pitchers make at least 10 starts in every full season dating back to 2015.

LA had at least seven pitchers make five starts every full year since 2013, with an average of 8.6 pitchers per year. That encompasses the entirety of the current streak of 11 straight postseason appearances.

The opportunities will come early and often, too. The Dodgers have used their sixth starter of the season before the end of April in each of the last three seasons, and have used at least eight starters by the end of May each year.

The Dodgers don’t plan to use a set six-man rotation, but there will be plenty of times when a spot start here and there will be used to give the rest of the rotation an extra day. Because of off days in April, the Dodgers schedule is such that they will only need to use a starter on four days rest four times in their first 28 games.

In other words, we should see quite a bit of Sheehan, Gavin Stone, Landon Knack, and Kyle Hurt make starts at some point, and even Michael Grove if he’s not used in relief. All of them have options, which will be needed when the Dodgers navigate busy stretches in the schedule.