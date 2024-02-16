Dodgers sign left-hander Justin Wilson to minor league contract, per reports

The Dodgers have a paucity of southpaws on their 40-man roster, but have apparently added a left-handed reliever who might help at some point. Justin Wilson has agreed to a minor league deal with the Dodgers, per multiple reports.

Robert Murray at FanSided was first to report the pact, with Juan Toribio at MLB.com and Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic adding that Wilson is a non-roster invitee in major league camp at Camelback Ranch.

On the 40-man roster, the Dodgers only have five left-handed pitchers, and two of them — James Paxton and the rehabbing Clayton Kershaw — are starters. Ryan Yarbrough is a swingman, leaving only two traditional southpaw relievers in Alex Vesia and Matt Gage.

Other left-handed pitchers in big league camp on minor league deals are T.J. McFarland and Stephen Gonsalves.

Wilson has a 3.41 ERA and 3.45 FIP in 11 major league seasons with the Pirates, Yankees, Tigers, Cubs, Mets, and Reds, with 510 strikeouts and 210 walks in 467 innings. He’s actually fared slightly better against right-handed batters, holding them to a .641 career OPS compared to .672 for lefty batters.

You might remember Wilson from being linked in rumors to the Dodgers ahead of the trade deadline in 2017, a few weeks before Los Angeles added left-hander Tony Watson instead. Wilson was in fact traded by the Tigers at the deadline that year, sent to the Cubs in a four-player deal.

Wilson’s last major league game pitched was April 23, 2002.

He had a case of Hudsonian injury luck last season, but with an even more cruel timetable. After Tommy John surgery in June 2022, Wilson signed with the Brewers and was set to make his return to the mound last July 28. Wilson even warmed up in the bullpen and was called into the game in the seventh inning in Atlanta, only he hurt himself on his final warmup pitch and had to be relieved before even throwing a pitch.

Wilson landed on the injured list the next day with a lat strain, and missed the rest of the season.

Now 36, Wilson is on the comeback trail.